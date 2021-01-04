NBA Droppin Dimes - Top DFS Plays for Monday, January 4th

Today, we have a nine-game slate starting at 7 p.m. EST. Most of the news for tonight is already in. James Harden and Luka Doncic are both playing. Blake Griffin and Josh Jackson are both out. Jeff Teague is listed out, and Marcus Smart is Questionable. Payton Pritchard night! Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum would also get a bump and bring Daniel Thies into the mix.

Are you ready to Drop some Dimes?

Highest game totals: Rockets/Mavericks (232.5) & Kings/Warriors (228)

Fastest paced games: Kings/Warriors & Sixers/Hornets

Kings/Warrior game stack: Fox, Barnes, Holmes: Curry and Wiggins or Oubre

POINT GUARDS

John Wall – Houston Rockets ($7,600)

Wall is finally back on the court and playing well. His performance and stats did not take a hit playing alongside James Harden on the Houston Rockets. In the first game, with Harden by his side, Wall played 37 minutes, took 20 shots, and put up 45.5 Draftkings points. The next game with Harden out, Wall had a similar performance (37 minutes, 21 shots, and 50 Draftkings points). The bottom line here is that Wall is underpriced, and it is a good time to take advantage. The price on Wall was around 10K when he was putting up similar stats on the Wizards. Tonight, he gets a plus matchup in what should be a fast-paced game against the Dallas Mavericks. It looks like another 50-burger for Mr. Wall tonight.

Also consider: Steph Curry, De’Aaron Fox

Luka Doncic is now probable. Good play vs. the Rockets.

VALUE: Payton Pritchard (Teague out, bump in minutes), Corey Joseph

SHOOTING GUARDS

Fred VanVleet- Toronto Raptors ($7,700)

VanVleet is coming off his best game of the year, exceeding 50 fantasy points. In a back to back games, he has scored over 25 points and put up over 47 fantasy points. Tonight, he gets a Celtics team that has been middle of the road defensively this year. He has played well against the Celtics in the past and averaged 40 fantasy points against them in the playoffs.

Delon Wright - Detroit Pistons ($4,000)

I am listing Wright here and the news that Josh Jackson and Blake Griffin are both out tonight. This opens up a lot of usage and minutes, and the Pistons play Wright around 25-30 minutes. He is a good rebounding guard and a good playmaker who can kick up some defensive stats. I love the price for his potential tonight.

Also consider: Jaylen Brown, Andrew Wiggins

VALUE: George Hill, Aaron Holiday

SMALL FORWARDS

Harrison Barnes – Sacramento Kings ($5,600)

Barnes has played 30 or more minutes and exceeded 30 or more fantasy points in all but one game this year. He has also taken double digit shot attempts in that timeframe in all but one game (the same one he missed 30 fantasy points). Tonight, the Kings get an up-tempo Warriors team that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing teams. Barnes has played well against his former team averaging 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.5 steals per game over 13 games. This game will fast-paced and high scoring, so I am expecting Barnes to have a big game.

Also consider: Gordon Hayward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Aaron Gordon

VALUE: Seddiq Bay, Josh Richardson, Josh Hart

POWER FORWARDS

Maxi Kleber ($3,900)

Kleber is a nice salary saver that has been playing over 20 minutes a game and, in some cases, the high 20s. He is averaging 19 fantasy points a game and has exceeded 25 twice so far. This game is a nice bump in pace, which gives Kleber more opportunities for rebounds and defensive stats. Also, the Rockets are a plus matchup for him, which gives him more opportunities to score. The Mavericks may be without Luka Doncic again, which only helps Kleber’s chance to hit and exceed value. We have yet to see a big game from Kleber this year. Give him the right matchup and game pace, and it could happen. I am willing to take the chance on that tonight at a low 3.9K price on Draftkings.

Also consider: Tobias Harris, Jayson Tatum

VALUE: Kelly Oubre, James Johnson, PJ Tucker

CENTERS

Sichuan Holmes – Sacramento Kings ($5,600)

Holmes is another King that is in a good spot tonight. Over the past three games, he is averaging 33.5 minutes and 37 fantasy points. The fast-paced games with a plus defensive matchup are the ones where Holmes does well. Also, when he plays over 30 minutes. This is one of those spots against the fastest-paced team in the league. A good game to target and run it bag with Stephen Curry and Andre Wiggins or Kelly Oubre.

Also consider: Christian Wood, Clint Capela

VALUE: Kelly Olynyk

Final Thoughts

Using the five players(VanVleet) listed gives $6,533 (Players have a solid floor with some upside.) per player for the rest of the lineup. Any of these players can be substituted out with others in the article.