NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, January 5th

Today, we are looking at a five-game slate starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Let's walk through a small slate that has a lot of higher-end options.

The Droppin Dimes article will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up and a few other options, and a few value plays. These are why favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. The played a listed will be the ones I see as the best bang for their buck. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around. Switching one or two out for other players listed or a player you like is also an option.

NOTES:

Highest game totals: Blazers/Bulls

Fastest paced games: Blazers/Bulls & Nets/Jazz

Blazers/Bulls game has a high total and will run at the fastest pace. Good game to target players. The Blazers and Bulls are the two worst teams against opposing point guards, and the Bulls have allowed the fourth-most fantasy to opposing teams.

Prices are for Draftkings, but plays can be used for all sites.

POINT GUARDS

Jamal Murray - Denver Nuggets ($7,600)

Murray and Lillard are my favorite point guards today. I see a lot of people going to Kyrie Irving with Kevin Durant out. Irving is in a good spot, but I prefer these two with better matchups. Irving is definitely in play. Right now, Murray is heating up. Over the past two games, he has taken over 20 shots and scored over 30 points while adding a few peripheral stats. We saw what he did during the playoffs last year (a run of 50, 42, and 50 points). This is an excellent matchup for him tonight as the Timberwolves have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing teams.

Also consider: Damian Lillard, Colby White

VALUE: Lou Williams, Patty Mills

SHOOTING GUARDS

Gary Trent Jr. - Portland Trail Blazers ($4,100)

Trent is back from injury and played 32 minutes last game. A nice decrease in price of $500 on DraftKings after a poor shooting performance going 3-11 and only adding two rebounds and an assist. The minutes and matchup are what I am targeting tonight, along with the low price. The Bulls have allowed the fourth-most fantasy to opposing teams, so Trent should be in line for a solid game.

Also consider: Caris LeVert (especially if he starts), Zach LaVine

VALUE: Facundo Campazzo, Joe Ingles

SMALL FORWARDS

Kawhi Leonard - LA Clippers ($9,100)

This is a good time to play Leonard as he is coming off a poor shooting performance, and his price has dropped down to $9,100 on DraftKings. Last game, he played 34 minutes and shot 4-21. The usage rate was 38.2% in that game. The high usage rate and solid minutes are what I am looking at because I do not expect him to come out and shoot poorly again, especially against his old team. Over the last three games against the Spurs, Leonard has averaged 54 fantasy points with a high of 63. If for some reason, Leonard sits out, then Paul George becomes an excellent play.

Also consider: Bojan Bogdanovic, Will Barton

VALUE: Patrick Williams, Talen Horton-Tucker

POWER FORWARDS

Otto Porter - Chicago Bulls ($6,400)

The Bulls will be without Lauri Markkanen tonight, and Porter has stepped into the starting lineup in his absence. Porter has played 27 minutes over the three games he started and has taken double-digit shot attempts in that time-frame. Averaging 35 fantasy points as a starter with an upside over 50 plus the excellent matchup is why I am targeting Porter tonight. The Trailblazers have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing forwards.

Also consider: DeMar DeRozan

VALUE: JaMychal Green, Jeff Green

CENTERS

Rudy Gobert - Utah Jazz ($7,700)

On a night where Nikola Jokic headlines the center position, a player liked Gobert may get overlooked. Jokic has been an absolute beast to start the season, averaging a triple double and over 60 fantasy points per game. This has increased his price to a point where you have to start thinking about playing him. At a $10,800 price, Jokic needs 54 fantasy. He has only missed two of the six games this year. A nice floor for him tonight, but I am not sure the Timberwolves keep this game close. On the season, Gobert has averaged over 30 minutes a game and 40 fantasy points. Tonight, he gets one of the best matchups against the Nets, who have allowed the sixth-most rebounds to opposing big men. That is what Gobert does, rebound and block shots. This game has the closest spread, so Gobert should play minutes in the higher 30s.

Also consider: Nikola Jokic (high floor can help on a five-game slate)

VALUE: Ed Davis, Gorgui Dieng