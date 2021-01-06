NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Wednesday, January 6th

Tonight, we get a large 11-game slate after Tuesday’s five game slate. The larger slates give a lot of options to choose from and this article will have my favorite plays at each position to help build a lineup based on DraftKings pricing.

Teams to target

The Los Angeles Clippers get a massive 11.8 bump in pace playing against the Golden State Warriors tonight. This puts players from the team in an excellent spot. It is a back-to-back game for them, so Kawhi Leonard may end up sitting. If he does, this would put Paul George in an elite spot along with Nicholas Batum, Patrick Beverley and Luke Kennard in elite spots. They all play over 30 minutes a night and the bump in pace and matchup are what I am targeting. Paul George is listed as questionable as well, so if for some reason they both sit the rest of team gets a bump. Lou WIlliams is a viable play as well.

The Kings get one of the best matchup on the board tonight against a Bulls team that has allowed the fourth most fantasy points to opposing teams. Good to to target players from- De'Aaron Fox, Richaun Holmes and Harrison Barnes are my favorites.

Highest game totals: Hornets/Hawks & Clipper/Warriors

Fastest paced games: Kings/Bulls & Sixers/Wizards

POINT GUARDS

John Wall – Washington Wizards ($7,400)

Wall is coming off a poor performance mostly due to early foul trouble. It was also a tough matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, so I expect him to come back out tonight and play better. Last game he only took 10 shots (20 in the two games before) and only dished out four assists for a season low. Wall is know for his scoring and high assist rate along with some defensive stats. I expect a bounce back performance at what should be low ownership on a 11-game slate. Malcolm Brodgon on the other side of this game is an excellent spot as well.

Stephen Curry is on a heater. He has also had one of his best fantasy performance against the Clippers 74 DraftKings points.

Also consider: De’Aaron Fox, Malcom Brogdon

VALUE: Patrick Beverley (best value at point guard), Payton Pritchard and George Hill.

SHOOTING GUARDS

Luke Kennard – LA Clippers ($4,100)

The Clippers were down Paul George last night and Kennard stepped into the starting lineup and played 38 minutes. They could be without George or even Leonard tonight due to rest on a back-to-back. On the season, he is averaging close to 25 minutes and 16 fantasy points. The matchup (Warriors ranked 24th against opposing shooting guards), and the massive bump in pace is what I am targeting tonight. The Clippers get a 11.8 pace bump, which means more shot attempts for the team. I expect Kennard to get off double digit shot attempts along with some other peripheral stats and exceed his 20.5 value on DraftKings. Salary saver allows higher priced players.

Also consider: Victor Oladipo (Last game we saw what Dipo is capable of. Love the matchup), Paul George (especially if Leonard sits), Zach LaVine

VALUE: Donte DiVincenzo, Damyean Dotson

SMALL FORWARDS

Nicholas Batum – LA Clippers ($4,900)

Last night we saw the Batum's ceiling game as he dropped 40.75 fantasy points with Paul George off the floor. He plays close to 30 minutes each night and has averaged 25 fantasy points with two games exceeding the 30 fantasy point mark. The Clippers could be with out Leonard as he is listed as questionable now and could rest on a back-to-back and possibly George (think he should play). If one of these two sit, Batum is in another elite spot against a fast paced Warriors team that lacks a bit defensively. Either way, Batum is in a good spot and excellent value tonight.

Also consider: Jalen Brown (Celtics may be limited again. Brown and Tatum will do the damage), Otto Porter, Kelly Oubre (starting to play well, big game is coming)

VALUE: Garrett Temple, Justin Holiday (heavy minutes)

POWER FORWARDS

Domantis Sabonis – Indiana Pacers ($9,200)

Sabonis is having a stellar season averaging over 20 points, 10 rebounds and close to seven assists per game (48.4 Draftkings points). The Pacers keep him on the floor an average of 37 minutes per night, which is always good to see. A double/double has been achieved every game so far, nice bonus on Draftkings. He gets a nice bump in pace and very good matchup against the Rockets who allow the 4th most rebounds to opposing power forwards. I expect Sabonis to dominate tonight and have one of his better games this year.

Also consider: Jason Tatum (especially if Teague and Smart sit out), run back with Butler), Gordon Hayward

VALUE: Kelly Olynyk (plays well against his former team), PJ Washington

CENTERS

Rudy Gobert – Utah Jazz ($7,600)

Last night, Gobert was in a good spot and came out and got outplayed by Jarrett Allen. The Jazz big man barley hit a double/double and only got a few peripheral stats. This was not what I expected, but on to tonight. After a disappointing loss to the Nets that were without Kevin Durant. I expect the Jazz to come out tonight and take this game against the Knicks. The good news is that Gobert only played 27 minutes, so he should have no problem playing 30 plus tonight. Also, the Knicks have allowed the second most fantasy points to opposing centers in the year. This includes a league high 4.5 blocks, which Gobert is very good at.

Andre Dummond has an excellent matchup and it all comes down to how many minutes he will be on the floor. His minutes have been all over the place, which makes him a risky play. At his price of only $8,600 on DraftKings he could easily crush his price tag if he gets over 30 minutes and stays out of foul trouble.

Also consider: Nikola Vucevic, Richaun Holmes

VALUE: Tristan Thompson

Good luck and stay cashing!

