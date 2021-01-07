NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Thursday, January 7th

A five-game slate starting at 7:30 p.m. tonight is a nice break after a massive 11 game slate yesterday.

This slate brings three players with five-figure salaries. Nikola Jokic leads the way at a $10,900 price tag, with Luka Doncic right behind at $10,500. LeBron James holds a $10,000 price with his usual questionable tag. There is a good amount of value tonight, which would allow a lineup to have two of the higher priced player.

In the $9,000 range, Anthony Davis leads the way, but he has a questionable tag and may sit out tonight, so keep an eye on his status. Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard finish out the higher end salaries. The Nets will still be without Kevin Durant, which gives Irving a usage bump. This also opens up some value on the Nets. Caris LeVert has played well with Durant off the floor and has a nice price tag. Embiid has a nice matchup against the Nets and is on the second have of a back-to-back and three games in four days. Lillard has a solid matchup against the Timberwolves and has yet to go off this year. He is playing 36 minutes a game and could drop 60 plus fantasy points just about any night. Dame has the lowest price tag of these players and should come in at the lowest ownership (contrarian play with similar upside as the other two points guards above him).

Slightly different layout today for this five-game slate.

NOTES

The Cavaliers have Colin Sexton and Daymean Dotson listed as questionable. They are already down Love, Garland, and Porter. If they sit, the Cavs will have a limited amount of players. Andre Drummond would become the main option for the Cavaliers.

Highest game totals: Blazers/Timberwolves

Fastest paced games: Nets/Sixers & Blazers/Timberwolves

Keep an eye on new, especially before lock.

CORE BUILD

Doncic/James/Nurkic: This option gives a nice floor with some upside from Nurkic. Doncic and James give a nice floor of around 45/50 fantasy points tonight. Nurkic has an excellent matchup against one of the worst teams defending against the center. He could crush in under 30 minutes. This option leaves 4.7K left per player.

Irving/Embiid/Doncic: Irving and Embiid battle each other tonight. Just keep an eye on Embiid status. Three 50+ fantasy point projections leaves $4k per player—enough value tonight to pull this off.

Lillard/Russell/Drummond: This lineup is the risk/reward core. Each of these players is capable of exceeding 50 fantasy points. They all have excellent matchups. This lineup leaves just shy of $5k left per player.

These are a few core player options for tonight. Jokic can be substituted for any of the higher priced players as he is playing at an elite level.

Favorite pay up is Luka Doncic.

Favorite mid-range is Jusuf Nurkic. His big game is coming soon, and no better than against the worst team against centers.

Favorite value plays are Jalen Brunson (no Trey Burks) and Bruce Brown.

PLAYER POOL

Juan Hernangomez: If he starts, I like him because the matchup is solid.

Caris LeVert: dropped 36 fantasy points in only 21 minutes (44.4% usage) against a tough Jazz team. Sixers have allowed the second-most fantasy points to shooting guards (Beal just dropped 60, and Rozier dropped 39 on them over the past three games).

Montrezl Harrell: If Anthony Davis sits out.

JaMychal Green

Kyle Anderson

VALUE