NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Friday, January 8th

It is Friday, and the NBA has a 10-game slate for tonight. This may be an interesting slate with some players already listed out with others listed as questionable.

The played a listed will be the ones I see as the best bang for their buck. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around. Switching one or two out for other players listed or a player you like is also an option.

NOTES

Thompson and Robert Williams are out. This becomes an excellent play as Smart, Brown, and Tatum get a bump and should play close to 40 minutes since I believe this game will stay close. They also get a nice matchup and pace bump, so playing two to three Celtics is viable.

The Nets are in a similar situation as the Celtics, but they are down two star players. This opens the doors once again for Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, and Jarrett Allen. Jeff Green and Taurean Prince are viable value plays as well.

De'Aaron Fox is questionable, and this would open up a starting spot for Tyrese Haliburton, who just dropped 44 fantasy points two nights ago. He has also played very well when on the court.

Richard Holmes is listed as questionable, and if he sits, Marvin Bagley and Nemanja Bjelica become good plays. Also, Hassan Whiteside may see an increase in minutes.

Christian Wood is listed as questionable again. If he is out, then load up on some DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins, who is averaging 1.7 fantasy points per minute on the year.

The Magic will be without Markelle Fultz, which opens the doors for Cole Anthony. Dwayne Bacon is a good value as he has seen some time at the point.

POINT GUARDS

The point guard position has a lot of value open with Markelle Fultz out and possibly De'Aaron Fox. This puts Cole Anthony in play along with Tyrese Haliburton.

Marcus Smart is one of my favorite plays as he plays well against the Wizards, and the Celtics will be short-handed tonight. John Wall's price has increased, but he is still viable in a good matchup. Lastly, DeVonte Graham's price has $5,600 on Draftkings. He is my favorite contrarian play. He has yet to shoot the ball well but has still stopped 30 fantasy points a night.

VALUE: Chris Chiozza, Payton Pritchard

SHOOTING GUARDS

Bradley Beal – Washington Wizards ($9,700)

Beal is coming off a 60 points performance on 35 shot attempts totaling 79 fantasy points. He is having an All-Star season averaging 34.3 fantasy points, five rebounds, and five assists per game with a usage rate right around 35%. Taking over 20 shots and getting to the line close to ten times per game puts him in a good spot to score 30 points per night. These are all good reasons you should plug Beal into your lineup tonight, but the main reason for me is that he torches the Celtics in Boston. In his last three contests against Boston, Beal has hit 63, 60, and 62 fantasy points. I have watched him time and time again score at will against this team. He is the first player I am entering in my lineup tonight. I like Marcus Smart on the other side of this game. He plays well against Beal and the Wizards.

Also consider: Jaylen Brown, Buddy Hield

VALUE: Donte DiVincenzo, De’Anthony Melton, Denzel Valentine

SMALL FORWARDS

Caris LeVert – Brooklyn Nets ($7,400)

The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, leaving LeVert as the main source of usage. Over the past two games, LeVert has averaged over 40% usage and 20 shot attempts with Irving on the floor in one of those games. Last night, he dropped 50 fantasy points and led the Nets to victory over the 7-1, bow 7-2 Sixers. He did this while only shooting 9-25 and was a few rebounds shy of a triple-double. Tonight, he gets an even better matchup against the Grizzles in what should be a fast-paced game. LeVert is averaging 1.4 fantasy points per minute on the season, and he is projected to play around 34 minutes. I have him projected for 55 fantasy points tonight. I do expect him to be popular, but he is in an elite spot an elite, and he's still a bit under-priced.

Also consider: Bogdan Bogdanovic, PJ Washington, Joe Harris

VALUE: Josh Jackson (revenge!), Jae Crowder

POWER FORWARDS

Daniel Theis – Boston Celtics ($4,300)

The Celtics have ruled out Tristan Thompson and Robert Williams due to COVID. This opens up minutes and a starting spot for Daniel Theis. This leaves the Celtics thin on big men with Thies, Ojeleye, and Tacko Fall. Ojeleye and Fall are dirt cheap and worth a look at only $3,200 and $3,000, respectively. This will play the most minutes. I expect him to get close to 30, if not more. He has shown 40+ point upside and exceeded 30 multiple times last year. A pace up spot and a plus matchup for the Celtics make Theis and excellent play for only $4,300 on DraftKings.

Also consider: Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Giannis Antetokounmpo

VALUE: Davis Bertans, Draymond Green

CENTERS

Khem Birch – Orlando Magic ($3,800)

This is a salary saver and contrarian play to help differentiate your lineup. At only $3,900 on Draftkings, Birch only needs 19 fantasy points to hit value. He has done that in half of the game this year. The Magic will be short-handed tonight with out Fultz, Gordon, and possibly Fournier. This should all Birch to see some additional time against the Rockets in a pace up spot. The Rockets are also ranked 27th against the opposing centers, putting Birch in a good spot to hit/exceed value.

Also consider: Nikola Vucevic, Mitchell Robinson

VALUE: DeMarcus Cousins, Jeff Green, Nemanja Bjelica