NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Monday, January 11th

It is Monday, and the NBA had an eight-game slate for tonight. The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans matchup has been postponed due to health and safety protocols. It is now a seven-game slate starting at 7 p.m. ET.

The Droppin Dimes article will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up, and a few value plays. These are why favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. The played a listed will be the ones I see as the best bang for their buck. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around. Switching one or two out for other players listed or a player you like is also an option.

NOTES

The Sixers will be shorthanded again tonight with some players out due to health and safety protocols. Joel Embiid becomes an elite play (listed probable). Dwight Howard and Tony Bradley will see an increase in minutes. Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey, and Dakota Mathias become viable plays as well.

Russell Westbrook is listed out again. The Wizards will most likely start Raul Neto, but Ish Smith is the player I prefer. Bradley Beal is playing at an elite level this year and is an excellent play.

The Suns are in the best spot of the night with the largest bump in pace, and they also get one of the best defensive matchups.

POINT GUARDS

Tyrese Maxey - Philadelphia Sixers ($4,700)

The Sixers had most of the starters sit last game, which gave Maxey a chance to start and prove himself. In that game, he dropped 39 points on 18-33 shooting with seven rebounds and six assists. He also added two steals. This was a stellar performance totaling 61.3 DraftKing points against a tougher Denver Nuggets defense. Tonight, he will be in a similar position with most of the same players out (Joel Embiid looks to be playing). This game is against a faster-paced Atlanta Hawks team that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points against opposing point guards. I do not expect another 60 plus fantasy point performance, but I do expect him to pay off his sub-par $5000 salary. I have him projected for 32.7 DraftKings points.

Also consider:

Trae Young (coming off one of his worst performances and followed by another poor one. He gets the Sixers who have been getting torched by guards this year)

Devonte Graham

LaMelo Ball.

VALUE: Ish Smith, De'Anthony Melton

SHOOTING GUARDS

Bradley Beal – Washington Wizards ($9,900)

Beal is having an All-Star season averaging 35 points, five rebounds and five assists per game this year. He has done this alongside Russell Westbrook, a high usage player, and still posted these statistics alongside a 39.4% usage rate. Tonight, the Wizards will be without Westbrook and Thomas Bryant and play against a tough and slow-paced Phoenix Suns. The Suns run at the second-slowest pace and have been the best defensive team. That being said, Beal is still in a good spot as he will be the main scoring source for the Wizards, and I could see him easily taking over 30 shots tonight. A good player to run it back on the other side of this game would be Devin Booker, who should have no problem taking advantage of the Wizards defense, allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing teams. I have Beal projected for 52.8 DraftKings points with a ceiling of 68.

Also consider:

Victor Oladipo (A shooting slump continues for Dipo. He has done well in other statistical categories. A game against the Kings could break him out of his slump)

Devin Booker

Terry Rozier

VALUE: Damyean Dotson, Dakota Mathias, Kevin Huerter

SMALL FORWARDS

Cameron Johnson - Phoenix Suns ($4,200)

Johnson is coming off three 20 plus fantasy point games. Two of these three games were against tougher opponents in the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors. He has played over 20 minutes now in five straight games while exceeding 27 in the past two. This is a massive pace up spot for the Suns as they will get a 9.8 bump in possessions. Also, they get the third-worst defensive team tonight in the Wizards. Right now, Johnson is the top-ranked value play on my model projected for 33.1 DraftKings points, which would return a value of 7.9.

Also consider: Harrison Barnes, Cedi Osman

VALUE: Deni Avdija, Cam Reddish, Justin Holiday

POWER FORWARDS

Pascal Siakam- Toronto Raptors ($8,100)

Siakam is coming off three straight games scoring more than 45 fantasy points. This is after a slow start to the season. The Raptors run out Siakam for an average of 35.7 minutes a night and will play in the 40s if the game is close. I expect this game to be close against the Portland Trail Blazer, who I love to pick on with power forward and centers. This game has the second-highest total of the night at 230.5 projected points and will run at the second-fastest pace of the night. I have Siakam projected for 44.5 DraftKings points with a ceiling of 55.

Also consider: Domantas Sabonis, PJ Washington

VALUE: Xavier Tillman, Mike Scott

CENTERS

Moritz Wagner - Washington Wizards ($3,600)

Wagner is a salary relief play coming in at under 4K on DraftKings. The Wizards will be without Thomas Bryant. He has yet to play over 20 minutes a game this year but saw 20 last game with the depleted Wizards team. I expect him to play around 20-25 minutes tonight and pay off his 3.6K price on DraftKings. Last year, he showed an upside of over 30 fantasy points when given the opportunity. I see an opportunity for him tonight with the Wizards down some players. I have him projected at 20 DraftKings points, but I expect him to exceed that tonight.

Also consider: Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond

VALUE: Tony Bradley/Dwight Howard, Khem Birch, JaVale McGee, Hassan Whiteside (if Holmes is out)