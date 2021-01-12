NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, January 12th

A six-game slate is starting at 7 p.m. ET on DraftKings. Smaller slate with a slightly different layout.

The Droppin Dimes article will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up, and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

NOTES

First game of the night is between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers are coming off a game last night where they were down a few starters and will be without most of them tonight again. Ben Simmons will be back in the lineup tonight, giving the Sixers a boost. The Heat have seven players out tonight, leaving Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and Kelly Olynyk as the main sources of usage. Players like Precious Achiuwa, Meyers Leonard, and Andre Iguodala will see more playing time and become nice values.

Dakota Mathias and Tyrese Maxey should start again and play over 30 minutes. Isiah Joe is viable as well. They are both still good values. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are both viable.

Tyler Herro will be a popular play, and for a good reason. Duncan Robinson and Kelly Olynyk are my favorites for value. Along with Precision Achiuwa, who should be popular tonight. Meyers Leonard is questionable and is a solid value if he plays.

Good game for value plays.

Favorite Game: Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors

This game has the second-highest game total coming in at 226.5 points, and will run at the fastest pace on the night. Late-night hammer. A lot of potential in this game may get overlooked with the other options on this slate.

Domantas Sabonis is playing at a high level averaging 49.1 DraftKings points, and has put up a double/double in every game so far this year. I do not see anyone on the Warriors stopping him. My projections: 50.1 DraftKings points with a ceiling of 63.5. Malcolm Brogdon is a viable option, but I am looking at some other values on this team. Victor Oladipo is questionable and may sit on the back-to-back. If he does, I like Doug McDermott. He is not shy and will shoot the ball 15 times tonight with this pace up spot and a plus matchup. Excellent play at only 3.9K. Aaron Holiday would be worth a look if Dipo sits out.

On the other side, Stephen Curry has put up three 50 plus fantasy point performances in the last five games. Two of these exceeded 60. He is coming off a 2-16 shooting performance, but I expect him to bounce back tonight and take 25-30 shots. Draymond Green is worth a look now that he is playing 30 minutes a night. He just missed a triple-double last game coming up one rebound shy.

CORE

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder ($8,000)

SGA is coming off three straight 50 plus fantasy points games. He plays against the Spurs tonight, who are not as tough on defense as they have been in the past. I have him projected for 50 DraftKings points with a ceiling of 60.

Domantas Sabonis - Indiana Pacers ($9,300)

As stated above, I do not see anyone on the Warriors stopping Sabonis tonight. He is in an elite spot tonight and should get overlooked, with most leaning towards Kevin Durant.

Trey Lyles - San Antonio Spurs ($3,300)

Lyles stepped into the starting lineup last game after barely playing at all this year. DeMar DeRozan is out again, so we could see Lyles start. If he does, he is an excellent play at only $3,300. He played 35 minutes last game and put up 20.5 fantasy points. He should exceed that tonight if he sees similar minutes.

PLAYER POOL

PG: Stephen Curry, Tyrese Maxey

SG: Tyler Herro, Jordan Clarkson

SF: Will Barton, Caris LeVert

PF: Anthony Davis, Kelly Olynyk, Draymond Green

C: Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

VALUE