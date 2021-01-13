NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Wednesday, January 13th

An eight-game slate is now seven games with the Hawks and Suns game canceled.

The Droppin Dimes article will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up, and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

NOTES

Suns/Hawks game has been postponed

Prices are for DraftKings, but plays can be used for all sites.

The Nets traded away three players today, and they will be short-handed tonight. A good place to look for value.

POINT GUARDS

Nickeil Alexander-Walker - New Orleans Pelicans ($3,100)

Alexander-Walker (NAW) should see an increase in minutes and possibly a start tonight with Lonzo Ball out and Eric Bledsoe questionable. He has seen 15 and 27 minutes over the past two games. The usage rate has been over 25%, and he has taken double-digit shots in over half the games. I expect him to play for around 20 minutes, but it could be higher if he starts. He is a salary saver at only 3.1K, and he only needs 15.5 fantasy points to hit value.

Also consider: Luka Doncic, De’Aaron Fox, LaMelo Ball

VALUE: Chris Chiozza, De’Anthony Melton

SHOOTING GUARDS

CJ McCollum - Portland Trail Blazers ($8,600)

It has been the CJ McCollum show in Portland so far this year. He is averaging 28.2 points, four rebounds, and five assists. These are very similar stats to Damian Lillard, whose price is $900 more. McCollum just dropped 51.8 fantasy points on the Kings a few games ago in only 28 minutes over the past nine games. He has returned at least five times value in eight of them. The Blazers have the highest point, and this game will run at the fastest pace. This puts McCollum and the Blazers in a good spot. I have him projected for 52.5 Draftkings points with a ceiling of 63.8.

Also consider: Trey Burke, Paul George

VALUE: Bruce Brown, Luguentz Dort

SMALL FORWARDS

Joe Harris - New Jersey Nets ($5,500)

The Nets have traded away Caris LeVert and Prince. They are already without Kyrie Irving, so they will have a limited roster. Harris has started and played close to 30 minutes a game and should see over 30 minutes tonight. A plus matchup against the Knicks, who rank 24th vs. opposing small forwards.

Also consider: Brandon Ingram, Miles Bridges

VALUE: Kevin Knox

POWER FORWARDS

Julius Randle - New York Knicks ($9,100)

Randle is coming off his worst fantasy performance of the year, only putting up 25 fantasy points and playing 30 minutes. He is averaging 38.4 minutes, 47.9 Draftkings points, and has put up a double-double in seven of the ten games. In one of those games, he put up a triple-double. Tonight, he gets a run at the Nets on a back-to-back. The Nets are a team to pick on with big men. Over the last two games, they allowed Nikola Jokic to go for 23/8/11 (67 fantasy points in 34 minutes) and Al Horford 22/6/3 (38.5 fantasy points in only 28 minutes). I love this spot for Randle tonight. I have him projected for 50.7 Draftkings points with an upside of 63.4.

Also consider: Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo

VALUE: James Johnson, Mike Muscala/Isaiah Roby

CENTERS

Richaun Holmes - Sacramento Kings ($6,400)

Holmes is the perfect example of a volition player. He has shown a floor of nine with an upside close to 50 fantasy points. I have targeted the Blazers with centers in the past, and it has paid off. They are one of the worst teams against centers. Holmes's minutes have been consistent as of late, and I expect him on the floor to counter Nurkic and Kanter. I love his upside.

Also consider: Mitchell Robinson, DeAndre Jordan (Allen was traded)

VALUE: Jeff Green, Willie Cauley-Stein