NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Thursday, January 14th

Thursday brings a five-game slate starting at 7 p.m. ET.

The Miami Heat team will still be short-handed, and they should have the same eight players from Monday. This makes them a great source of value.

The Philadelphia 76ers should have most of the starters back today, minus Seth Curry. This takes some of the value plays from previous games out of the picture. I still have an interest in Tyrelle Maxey with Seth Curry out. He has played very well and should still hit value.

James Harden was traded to the NJ Nets yesterday in a three-team trade. The Rockets will be without John Wall and Eric Gordon, giving them a limited roster as well. David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Ben McLemore, and Jae'Sean Tate are the value plays. Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins are excellent plays.

The Heat and Rockets are the sources of value tonight.

Today’s game breakdown

All prices are for Draftkings, but plays can be used on all sites.

Keep an eye on the news before lock. Players get ruled out. Check the status before each game locks if possible.

POINT GUARDS

Malcolm Brogdon - Indiana Pacers ($8,300)

The Pacers have traded away Victor Oladipo and waiting on Caris LeVert to be ready. They will be down a 25% usage player in the starting lineup. I expect Brogdon and Sabonis to pick up some of that usage. Brogdon is playing well right now. Before last game, he is posting five straight games with 43.5 fantasy points or more. I love this matchup against the Blazers, who rank 25th against opposing point guards. I have him projected for 49.8 fantasy points with a ceiling of 60.8.

Also consider: Damian Lillard, Tyrese Maxey

VALUE: Gabe Vincent, TJ McConnell (no Oladipo, so should see more time).

SHOOTING GUARDS

Ben McLemore - Houston Rockets ($3,400)

McLemore should step into the starting lineup tonight for the Rockets. He loves to shoot, so I expect him to take 15 to 20 shots tonight, and he has the highest upside of the lower-priced Rockets players. Jae'Sean Tate has high upside as well.

Also consider: CJ McCollum, Will Barton

VALUE: Duncan Robinson, Edmond Sumner

SMALL FORWARDS

David Nwaba - Houston Rockets ($3,200)

Sterling Brown will be in a similar position and an excellent play as well. Both of these guys should play over 30 minutes tonight. They are both $3,200 or under in Draftkings. Sixteen fantasy points are all they need to hit value.

Also consider: Kelly Oubre (shot is falling), Gordon Hayward

VALUE: Justin Holiday, Doug McDermott

POWER FORWARDS

Pascal Siakam - Toronto Raptors ($8,500)

We are starting to see Siakam play at the high level he was at most of last year. Three out of the last four games with over 50 fantasy points, and in the last game, he posted a triple/double. His assist rate is back up as well. Tonight, he gets a plus matchup against the Hornets, who rank 29th against opposing power forwards. I have him projected for 45.8 fantasy points with a ceiling of 56.9.

Also consider: Draymond Green, Domantas Sabonis

VALUE: Jae'Sean Tate (already playing minutes and has done well. Should play over 30 minutes tonight), Precious Achiuwa, JaMychal Green

CENTERS

The position is loaded for a five-game slate. Joel Embiid just went off against this thin Heat team. Nikola Jokic gets an elite matchup against the Warriors. I don't see anyone on the Warriors slowing him down. Christian Wood will be the Rockets' main usage player tonight and DeMarcus Cousins (both listed as centers on DraftKings). Wood is in a good spot as the main source of scoring. Cousins has the highest return on price at only $4,700. With the limited roster, he should play 25 plus minutes. Averaging 1.64 fantasy points per minute, he should crush his value. Also, Heat players Precious Achiuwa and Kelly Olynyk can be used there. Achiuwa is my food the two). Achiuwa got a bump in price but should still play over 30 minutes and return value. A good night to use a center in the utility spot. Any of these centers are viable tonight.

Jusuf Nurkic - Portland Trail Blazers ($5,300)

The price has gradually fallen on Nurkic from $7,000 to start the season to a low of $5,300 today. This price is just way too low to pass up on for his upside. The Blazers will need his size in the court to counter Turner and Sabonis. He is averaging 1.24 fantasy points per minute and should see right around 25-30 minutes. I have him projected for 36 fantasy points with a ceiling of 42.5. This is a back-to-back game, and Nurkic may rest as he was listed as questionable yesterday. If he sits out, then Enes Kanter can easily be swapped. Kanter has the same upside. I don't expect many to go with Nurkic with all the other options.

