NBA "Droppin Dimes" - Top DFS Plays for Friday, January 1st

Happy New Year! The NBA has a 10 game slate in store for us tonight with a lot of solid value with players ruled out or other players mis-priced.

At least three point guards under $4,000 tonight that should hit or exceed 20 fantasy points. Raul Neto (also listed at shooting guard on DraftKings, Desmond Bane and Payton Pritchard. Neto will be the most popular with Bane and Pritchard picking up low ownership. Also, a few power forwards in good spots that are under $4,000. Thad Young and James Johnson.

The "Droppin Dimes" article will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up along with a few other options and a few value plays. These are why favorite options. You won’t always see the highest priced players or the most obvious plays. The played a listed will be the ones I see as the best bang for their buck. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around. Switching one or two out for other players listed or a player you like is also an option.

NOTES:

Gary Trent Jr is questionable. He makes an excellent value if he play. If he sits Rodney Hood becomes a solid value.

De’Andre Hunter is questionable. Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic would benefit most from his absence.

Highest game totals: Hawks/Nets & Blazers/Warriors.

Fastest paced games: Nets/Hawks and Bucks/Bulls.

The Blazers and Warriors game has the second highest total. Favorite late night hammer game. A good amount of fantasy plays here: Curry, Oubre, Green if he has no limitations. Lillard, Nurkic, Anthony. If Trent Jr. sits out then Rodney Hood should get some run and becomes a good value.

All prices are for DraftKings, but plays can be used for all sites.

POINT GUARDS

Desmond Bane – Memphis Grizzlies ($3,700)

All the talk and ownership went right to Tyus Jones last game with Morant out. I went to Bane due to the tough matchup and potential blowout against the Celtics. Don't get me wrong, Jones is a solid player that can do well with minutes and the right situation. They are both viable options tonight, but once again I prefer Bane in a game that may not stay close. Bane played 32 minutes last game and put up 25 fantasy points in a tough matchup. Tonight, he gets an easier matchup and a faster paced game.

Also consider: Jrue Holiday (best matchup, Bulls last vs point guards), Luka Doncic

VALUE: Ricky Rubio (tough matchups over the past three games, price has fallen. Good time to take advantage. I will have my shares of Rubio tonight at close to no ownership), Payton Pritchard

SHOOTING GUARDS

Raul Neto – Washington Wizards ($3,200)

The Wizards have already ruled out Rusell Westbrook, which should put Raul Neto in the starting lineup again. He has seen over 20 minutes twice this year and averaged 35 fantasy points in that time-frame. The game he started for Westbrook, Neto took 17 shots and score 22 points while dropping 40 fantasy points. The price on DraftKings is too cheap to pass up at only $3,400. Add in the fast paced game and a more than ideal matchup against the Timberwolves.

Also consider: Josh Richardson (price is down under $5K and has hit value in all but last game. He will come out and play well against his old team). Bradley Beal, Bogdan Bogdanovic

VALUE: Cam Reddish, John Konchar, Delon Wright

SMALL FORWARDS

Josh Jackson - Detroit Pistons ($5200)

Jackson has been a surprise for the Pistons playing well for them, especially with the absence of Blake Griffin. As a starter, he has averaged 28.5 minutes and 36 DraftKings points. The kid is not shy and will take 20 plus shots, he is a solid rebounder and will get a few defensive stats each night. Tonight, he gets a matchup against a tougher Celtics team. They have been middle of the road defending small forwards this year and he is the type of player that could give them problems. His only issue is foul trouble, so if he can stay on the court I expect him to do well enough to hit and exceed his 25.5 fantasy point value.

Also consider: Jimmy Butler, Will Barton, Kelly Oubre (his big game is coming. Like the matchup against the Blazers - allowing the 6th most fantasy points to small forwards).

VALUE: Otto Porter, PJ Dozier

POWER FORWARDS

Kevin Durant – Brooklyn Nets ($9,100)

We saw the first big game for Durant against he Hawks a few days ago. It was only a matter of time where he started to rebound and get his game together. This is the same matchup and the price only went up to 9.1K, which is still too cheap. He may not drop 60 fantasy points again, but he should have no problem hitting 50.

Also consider: John Collins (played well vs Nets), PJ Washington

VALUE: James Johnson (playing well, excellent matchup and revenge), Thad Young

CENTERS

Thomas Bryant - Washington Wizards ($6,600)

The Wizards will be without Westbrook tonight and this opens up a ton of usage. Bryant already has been playing over 30 minutes a night and just starting to play well. Tonight, he gets an elite matchup against the Timberwolves, who will be without Karl-Anthony Towns. He will feast tonight and have no problem exceeding value.

Also consider: Nikola Jokic, Jusif Nurkic

VALUE: Tristan Thompson ,Naz Reid

Final Thoughts

Using the five players listed gives $7,433 ( a lot of salary left) per player for the rest of the lineup. Any of these players can be substituted out with others in the article.

