NBA "Droppin Dimes" - Top DFS Plays for Saturday, January 2nd

A nice five game slate starting at 7PM EST. My favorite slates are five to eight games.

Are you ready to drop some dimes?

The Droppin Dimes article will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up along with a few other options and a few value plays. These are why favorite options. You won’t always see the highest priced players or the most obvious plays. The played a listed will be the ones I see as the best bang for their buck. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around. Switching one or two out for other players listed or a player you like is also an option.

NOTES

Highest game totals: Cavaliers/Hawks

Fastest paced games: Thunder/Magic

Last year the Pelicans ran at a fast pace and were a team to target. This year they run at a much slower pace and are one of the better defensive teams:

All prices are for DraftKings, but can be used for all sites.

POINT GUARDS

Darius Garland – Cleveland Cavaliers ($6,000)

What a difference makes in a year. Last year, Garland averaged 12.3 points and 3.9 assists and this year, he's averaging 19.0 points and 7.2 assists. His minutes are up around 36 per game, field goal percentage is right around 50% and he is taking more shots.

The second game of the season he flashed his upside at over 50 fantasy points. A plus matchup, solid assist rate, shot attempts and consistent minutes are what I am targeting him for tonight.

ALSO CONSIDER: Malcom Brogdon, LaMelo Ball (minutes on the rise).

VALUE: Dante Exum

SHOOTING GUARDS

Victor Oladipo - Indiana Pacers ($6,700)

Oladipo is finally starting to see more consistent minutes at around 34 per game. The Pacers were restricting him a bit in the beginning due to a previous injury. Now with T.J. Warren out, they need Oladipo on the floor more. He is consistently dropping around 20 pints per night with some peripheral stats (5 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal per game). The Pacers played the Knicks during the first game of the year and Dipo dropped 36.5 Draftkings points in only 28 minutes. I see a better game from him tonight with the increase in minutes and the fact the T,J. Warren is out.

ALSO CONSIDER: Terrance Ross

VALUE: J.J Reddick, Dameon Dotson

SMALL FORWARDS

Dwayne Bacon – Orlando Magic ($3,400)

Bacon has started every game for the Orland Magic so far this season. He is averaging a little over 20 minutes a game and 14.7 DraftKings points, which is right around value (5x). Over the past two games, Bacon has taken a few more shots, scores double digits and averaged 21.5 fantasy points. Two game ago, he played the Oklahoma City Thunder and dropped 18 points, 8 rebounds which totaled 28 fantasy points. This is more of a salary saver option that allows to pick a few higher priced players in the lineup and at only 3.4K on Draftkings I am willing to take the risk.

ALSO CONSIDER: Josh Hart

VALUE: Michael Carter-Williams

POWER FORWARDS

Domantis Sabonis - Indiana Pacers ($9,400)

Paying up for the Bigs today with two of the higher priced power forwards and centers. Sabonis has been solid to start the year averaging 50 Draftkings points and playing around 37 minutes a game. Now with Warren out, Sabonis gets the biggest usage bump along with more shots and higher upside. He played the Knicks earlier this year and dropped 58 fantasy points. I expect a similar performance, especially with the Pacers down one of the higher usage players.

Also consider: Julius Randle, John Collins

VALUE: Aleksej Pokusevski

CENTERS

Andre Drummond – Cleveland Cavaliers ($9,200)

Drummond has been an absolute beast to start the season averaging 18 points, 15 rebounds and close to a 30% usage rate. His 1.65 fantasy points per minutes is the high for centers this year so far. He is in a nice bounce back spot coming off a 37 fantasy point game. The Cavs get a pace up spot in a plus matchup agains the Atlanta Hawks who are playing on a back-to-back. Easy double/double bonus on Draftkings as Drummond has hit that in all five games this year.

ALSO CONSIDER: Zion Williamson (coming off a bad game. Excellent matchup), Miles Turner

VALUE: Khem Birch (playing more with Okeke out. 24 minutes last game and 20 fantasy points. Good for a $3.5K player).

Final Thoughts

Using the five players listed gives $5,100 (Players have a solid floor with some upside.) per player for the rest of the lineup. Any of these players can be substituted out with others in the article

