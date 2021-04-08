NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Thursday, April 8

Tonight brings a seven-game slate starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

(Note: All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites).

Keep an eye on the injury status of players as they can be ruled out right before lock.

If-then situations: If a player sits out, then the player listed after is the play.

Game of the Night: Kings vs. Pistons

GPP Plays of the Night

Colby White

The price is down on White due to his recent play and him coming off the bench. He is coming in at only $4,200 and gets an elite matchup against the Raptors, who are running on fumes right now with a depleted active roster. The Raptors have allowed the second-most fantasy points on the slate over the last 15 days. White should have no problem getting off 15+ shots and having a big game.

Killian Hayes

Price is too low even for limited minutes against the Kings.

Special Note

The Raptors only have eight players available for tonight—a good team to target.

POINT GUARDS

Malachi Flynn, Toronto Raptors ($4,700)

The price for Flynn is a bit low for his recent play over the last three games. Now add that the Raptors will only have eight players available tonight, which makes Flynn pretty close to a lock at the point guard position. Over the last three games, Flynn has averaged 32.5 minutes and 36.3 fantasy points. He gets a solid matchup against the Bulls, who have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points over the last 15 days. A good value coming in at under 5K on DraftKings tonight, where he should play 30+ minutes and drop over 30 fantasy points.

Also consider: De’Aaron Fox, Luka Doncic

Value: Colby White, Killian Hayes

SHOOTING GUARDS

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks ($8,100)

Holiday is averaging 34.8 minutes and 53.1 fantasy points over the last five games, with a double-double in two of those games. Holiday has flirted with triple-doubles a few times in this timeframe, just missing by a few rebounds or assists. He is playing at a high level now, and the Bucks most likely will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight, which will give Holiday a boost. The matchup may not be the best, but Holiday will need to have a big game along with Middleton for the Bucks to stay with the Mavericks. I see both of them doing well tonight.

Also consider: Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker- 30+ points in five of the last six.

Value: Hamidou Diallo, Corey Joseph

SMALL FORWARDS

Josh Jackson, Detroit Pistons ($4,700)

As of 3:30 p.m. ET, the Pistons will be without Jerami Grant and have Mason Plumlee listed as questionable due to a concussion evaluation. With just Grant out, this opens up minutes and usage for Jackson. Jackson loves to shoot, and given the opportunity, he will chuck up 20 shots. Jackson should have a field day in a fast-paced game against the Kings, who play little to no defense.

Also consider: Gary Trent Jr., Kawhi Leonard

Value: Joe Ingles, Saddiq Bey

POWER FORWARDS

Maureen Prince, Cleveland Cavaliers ($4,100)

Prince returned to the Cavaliers a few games ago after almost a month off. He slowly had his minutes increased to over 30 two games ago. The Cavaliers will be without Jarrett Allen and Larry Nance, which should keep Prince playing around 30 minutes tonight. Over the past two games, Prince has put up 32 fantasy points in each of them, scoring double-digit points and grabbing 6.5 rebounds. An excellent matchup against the worst defensive team over the past 15 days should allow Prince to continue his 30+ fantasy point games.

Also consider: Harrison Barnes, Pascal Siakam

Value: Aleksej Pokusevski, Dorian Finney-Smith

CENTERS

Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors ($5,700)

Boucher started the last game and played 33 minutes, and put up 33 fantasy points. He has played well as of late, averaging a little over one FPPM over the last three games. Tonight, the Raptors will be short-handed with only eight active players. This should allow Boucher to play 30+ minutes in an excellent matchup against the Bulls, who have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points over the past 15 days. I have targeted the Bulls with centers this year, and it pays off more time than not. This is when it should easily pay off with Boucher putting up a 20/10 game with a few blocks.

Note: If Mason Plumlee sits out, then Isaiah Stewart is an excellent option at only $4,100.

Also consider: Richaun Holmes, Isaiah Hartenstein

Value: Aron Baynes- Raptors low on bodies, and he could play 20 minutes. Easily pay off his salary if he does, Derrick Favors

