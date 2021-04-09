NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Friday, April 9

Tonight brings a nine-game slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites

Keep an eye on the injury status of players as they can be ruled out right before lock.

Game of the Night: Warriors vs. Wizards & Celtics vs. Timberwolves

Note: The Raptors only have eight players available for tonight—a good team to target players from.

POINT GUARDS

Donte DiVincenzo, Milwaukee Bucks ($6,000)

The Bucks come into tonight's game down two of their star players. This will allow DiVincenzo to pick up some of the usage and minutes from Giannis and Holiday. He has played over 29 minutes in six straight games and averages 30 fantasy points over the last five games with a high of 43. Tonight, against the Hornets, who are down a few players as well, DiVincenzo should have a solid game. With Holiday and Antetokounmpo off the floor, his assists should get a boost as well.

Note: If Malcolm Brogdon is out, then TJ McConnell is my favorite point guard.

Also consider: Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook

Value: Colby White- going back to the well, Rajon Rondo

SHOOTING GUARDS

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls ($7,800)

LaVine is back on track with 40 or more fantasy points in two straight games. His assist rate is back up, along with his shot attempts. Love this matchup against the Hawks tonight, where he should have no problem hitting value.

Also consider: Paul George, Khris Middleton

Value: Avery Bradley, Seth Curry

SMALL FORWARDS

Kelly Oubre, Golden State Warriors ($6,300)

The Warriors come in tonight with the top team total on the slate at just over 121 points. This should be a good game between the Warriors and Wizards with a close spread. It rates as the best game of the night on my model. I will be targeting a few players from each team, and Oubre stands out from the Warriors tonight. He has played 37 minutes in back-to-back games and returned 48.8 and 32.5 fantasy points, respectively. The Wizards run fast, so this should be an up-and-down game where Oubre can pick up some additional stats. Also, the Wizards are the second-worst defensive team. A good night ahead for Oubre.

Also consider: Jaylen Brown, Aaron Gordon

Value: Miles Bridges, Alec Burks

POWER FORWARDS

Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte Hornets ($3,300)

Jalen, don't confuse him with his brother Jaden on the Timberwolves. Jalen played 32 minutes last game and put up 21 points, 6 rebounds, and a few assists with some defensive stats for a total of 38.5 fantasy points. This was his second start, and he should see another one tonight with the Hornets down some players. The Hornets play against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, who are also down a few star players. His low price and bump in minutes, along with the Bucks' recent defensive ranking of 23rd over the past 15 days, make McDaniels an excellent play tonight. He comes in as the top value on my model.

Also consider: Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green

Value: Jaden McDaniels, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

CENTERS

Cody Zeller., Charlotte Hornets ($4,400)

Zeller playing time is coming back up where he has seen 28 or more minutes in two of the last three games. He has also exceeded 36 or more fantasy points in two of the last five games—a good spot for him tonight with the Hornets down players and Antetokounmpo out for the Bucks. Zeller should feast tonight against Lopez and or Porter. I have Zeller projected for 27 fantasy points which is a six times return on value, but I can easily see him exceed 30.

Note: Domantas Sabonis sits out, then Goga Bitadze is an excellent play.

Also consider: Robert Williams, Joel Embiid

Value: Mo Bamba, James Wiseman, Nerlens Noel

