NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, April 13

Tonight brings a six-game slate starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up, and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

(Note: All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites).

Game of the Night: Celtics vs. Blazers

GPP Plays of the Night: Brian Wanamaker

(FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute & FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

POINT GUARDS

Malachi Flynn, Toronto Raptors ($5,400)

Once again, The Raptors are without Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet. This opens up a start and 30 plus minutes for Flynn again. Over the last five games, Flynn has averaged 33 minutes and 36.6 fantasy points. Flynn gets a solid matchup against the Hawks, who rank 21st against opposing point guards on the year. His piece has not come up to over $5,000, and for a good reason. His solid minutes, recent play, and matchup make him an excellent play tonight, even at his raised price.

Also consider: Trae Young, Malcolm Brogdon

Value: Brian Wanamaker- could start with Rozier out, Rajon Rondo

SHOOTING GUARDS

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers ($8,700)

The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard again tonight. With that, George comes in as the highest-rated player on my model tonight. George is also coming off three straight 50 plus fantasy point games scoring 30 or more real points in each. Add on that, he gets to play against his former team. These reasons are why he is a good play tonight and rated as one of the nets plays on the slate.

Also consider: Marcus Smart, Devin Booker- guards have done well against the Heat.

Value: Ty Jerome, Alex Caruso

SMALL FORWARDS

Marcus Morris, Los Angeles Clippers ($5,000)

Morris has played 30 or more minutes in two of the last three games, and over the last five, he is averaging 28.5 minutes. He is coming off a big game where he scored 33 points and put up 44.5 fantasy points. The Clippers get the Pacers tonight, who have allowed the 10th most fantasy points over the past seven days. They have struggled defensively as of late. Morris should see 30 plus minutes again tonight with Serge Ibaka still out and the Clippers needing his size against the Pacers. I expect another 30 plus fantasy point game from Morris tonight.

Also consider: OG Anunoby, Miles Bridges

Value: DeAndre Bembry, Miye Oni

POWER FORWARDS

Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte Hornets ($4,300)

The Hornets will have a depleted roster tonight, and this will give McDaniels another start, and he should play a ton of minutes. His price is still low enough where he could easily hit 6-7 times value tonight. Averaging over 30 minutes and 30 fantasy points over the last three games. He has shown he can score and grab boards while adding in some defensive stats. My model has him with a value rating of 6.8 tonight which is a nice return for his price.

Also consider: Jayson Tatum, Domantas Sabonis

Value: Georges Niang- should see some additional playing time with O'Neale out,

CENTERS

Tony Bradley., Oklahoma City Thunder ($4,000)

I am taking a chance on Bradley tonight as he has seen 20 plus minutes in six straight games. This shows that the Thunder want to get him playing time, and he has produced. Over the past five games, Bradley is averaging 30 fantasy points in only 22 minutes. This is a 1.35 FPPM. Tonight, he gets a shot at the team that let him go, and I think we see him have a big game.

Also consider: DeAndre Ayton, Ivica Zubac

Value: Cody Zeller, Derrick Favors

