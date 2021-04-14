NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Wednesday, April 14

Tonight brings an 11-game slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites.

Keep an eye on the injury status of players as they can be ruled out right before lock.

Note: FPPM = Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG = Fantasy Points Per Game

Game of the Night: Kings vs. Wizards

GPP Plays of the night

Daniel Theis

Rodney Hood: Raptors are down four guards today, so Hood should see an increase in minutes. He loves to shoot and could take 15 shots. At only $3,100, he could get 10x tonight.

POINT GUARDS

Malachi Flynn, Toronto Raptors ($5,500)

The Raptors have three guards out tonight, allowing Flynn to continue to get minutes and another start. He has produced 30 or more fantasy points in six of the last seven games. Also, over the past five games, Flynn has averaged 34 minutes and 30.5 fantasy points. He gets a good matchup against the Spurs, who rank 24th against opposing point guards. Flynn is in line for another solid night.

Also consider: De'Aaron Fox (highest rated player on my model) and Russell Westbrook

Value: Reggie Jackson, Colby White

SHOOTING GUARDS

Monte Morris, Denver Nuggets ($3,800)

Jamal Murray is out for a while, which opens up time for Morris and Facundo Campazzo to play point guard. Morris has done well in the past and plays well when he gets time on the court. He should see close to 30 minutes tonight, and at his price, he should exceed his value. On the season, Morris is averaging 20 FPPG and 26 minutes which comes out to .8 FPPM. His increase in minutes and lower salary make him a good value play tonight.

Also consider:. Tyrese Haliburton, Kevin Porter Jr.

Value: Facundo Campazzo, Luke Kennard

SMALL FORWARDS

Marcus Morris, Los Angeles Clippers ($5,000)/Nicolas Batum ($4,700)

The Clippers have already ruled out both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons. The Clippers were already down Pat Beverly and Serge Ibaka. The team just played the Pistons a few games ago, and both of these players had big games. Morris put up 33 points and grabbed 6 rebounds for 44.5 fantasy points, and Batum had a solid all-around game with a 14/9/3 with a steal and the blocks. I do not think you can go wrong with either of these two as they both should exceed their value tonight.

Also consider: Wil Barton, Luka Doncic

Value: Kent Bazemore, Caleb Martin

POWER FORWARDS

Julius Randle, New York Knicks ($9,500)

Randle comes in as one of the top-rated players on my model for tonight, coming in fifth. He is averaging 38 minutes and 54 fantasy points over the last five games. He gets an elite matchup against the Pelicans. They have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing teams over the last seven days. Randle is an excellent pay-up player tonight with his recent play and matchup.

Also consider: Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes

Value: Jalen McDaniels, Keldon Johnson low ownership/his upside in this matchup

CENTERS

Daniel Theis, Chicago Bulls ($3,600)

It took Theis a few games to fit in on his new team, and over the past two contests, he is playing at the same level he did on the Celtics. He is coming off 32.8 and 25.5 fantasy point games while playing 29 and 27 minutes. This is an elite matchup for the Bulls tonight as they play the Orlando Magic, who have been the worst defensive team. I am surprised his price has not gone up much, and it is a good time to take advantage of it. A lock for me at center tonight in this matchup, and a good chance he comes close to 10x value.

Also consider: Jonas Valanciunas, Christian Wood

Value: Nick Claxton

Want even more DFS & betting plays and alerts in real-time? The Vegas Whispers sharp information, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, is red-hot.

Sign up for and receive real-time updates for all Vegas Whispers information!

Join now and instantly become part of an exclusive PREMIUM SI PRO Betting Discord chat community!