NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Friday, April 16

Tonight brings a 10-game slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites.

Keep an eye on the injury status of players as they can be ruled out right before lock.

Note: FPPM = Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG = Fantasy Points Per Game

Games of the Night: Wizards vs. Pelicans & Blazers vs. Spurs (Sneaky game. Lillard and Murray should both have big games.)

GPP Play of the night: Sekou Doumbouya

NOTES

As the season winds down, you will start to see more players sitting out or resting. Always keep an eye on player status before lock. Some teams have already given up and let the younger players get time. These are the teams to target for value. The Pistons, Thunder, and Hornets are a few teams to Target value from tonight.

The core tonight will consist of value options coming in under $5,500 on DraftKings and leave $9,167 left per player.

POINT GUARDS

Monte Morris, Denver Nuggets ($3,700)

The Nuggets have lost Murray for the season, which gives Morris and Facundo Campazzo more playing time at the point guard. They are both in play, but Morris's has the higher upside and lower price right now. This is an elite matchup against the Rockets. They have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing teams over the past seven days. Morris comes in as the fifth-best value play per my model at just under seven times value. He is projected for 25.9 fantasy points.

Also consider: Russell Westbrook, Dejounte Murray

Value: Saben Lee, Killian Hayes

SHOOTING GUARDS

Grayson Allen, Memphis Grizzlies ($4,400)

Allen's price has come back down to a spot where he is back in play. He is still playing close to 30 minutes a game and taking over 10 shots per game. Over the past six games, Allen has shown his upside a few times, hitting 38 and 41 fantasy points. A solid matchup tonight against the Bulls, where he played 32 minutes and put up 25.5 fantasy points. My model has 29.2 fantasy points.

Also consider: Fred VanVleet, Terry Rozier

Value: Bruce Brown, RJ Hampton, Gary Harris

SMALL FORWARDS

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons ($4,800)

The Pistons will be without some players tonight. Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, Wayne Ellington, Corey Joseph, and Dennis Smith. Bey is in a good spot tonight with all these players out. He will be the primary scorer for the team. He was already taking double-digit shots and playing over 30 minutes a game. Not to mention he gets an excellent matchup against the worst-rated defensive team, the Thunder. Bey has played an average of 30 minutes over the past five games and put up 30 fantasy points. This was with some of those players on the court. Let's see what he can do tonight. I have him projected for 32.1 fantasy points l but expect him to push 40.

Also consider: Jimmy Butler, Michael Porter Jr

**IF Kawhi Leonard sits out, then Marcus Morris and Nick Batum are in play.

Value: Josh Jackson, PJ Dozier

POWER FORWARDS

Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte Hornets($5,200)

McDaniels has played well since entering the starting lineup and has averaged 32.7 minutes and 33.2 fantasy points. He will continue to see time on the floor with the Hornets still without Gordon Hayward and PJ Washington. His recent play should also get him time when those players come back. He gets an excellent matchup tonight against the Nets, a team to target with centers and power forwards. They rank 22nd against opposing power forwards, and this makes McDaniels an excellent play tonight, along with his recent game logs. He comes in with a projection of 33.8 fantasy points, and this gives him a value of 6.5.

Also consider: Christian Wood, Darius Bazley

Value: Davis Bertans, Sekou Doumbouya (GPP play of the night)

CENTERS

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons ($4,400)

The Pistons are resting Mason Plumlee and Jerami Grant tonight, along with a few other players. This opens up some time for Stewart, who has been productive when on the court, averaging just shy of one FPPM. Tonight, he gets the best matchup on the board against the Thunder, who have allowed the most fantasy points over the past seven games. This is also a pace-up spot for the Pistons, which will help Stewart pick up a few additional fantasy points. He comes in as one of the best value plays on my model with a projection of 30.8 and a value of 6.99.

Also consider: Jonas Valanciunas (Smashed the Bulls a few games ago. Love playing big men vs. Bulls), Nikola Jokic, Wendell Carter Jr.

Value: Daniel Theis, Taj Gibson, Nick Claxton

Want even more DFS & betting plays and alerts in real-time? The Vegas Whispers sharp information, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, is red-hot.

Sign up for and receive real-time updates for all Vegas Whispers information!

Join now and instantly become part of an exclusive PREMIUM SI PRO Betting Discord chat community!