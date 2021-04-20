NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, April 20

Tonight brings a five-game slate starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

(Note: All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites.)

Keep an eye on the injury status of players as they can be ruled out right before lock.

Game of the Night: Kings vs. Timberwolves

GPP Play of the Night

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Portland Trail Blazers: He played 22 minutes last game. They will be without Jusuf Nurkic tonight, which should open up minutes for RHJ. At $3,400, he should have no problem exceeding value if he sees close to 20 minutes.

NOTES: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game

As the season winds down, you will start to see more players sitting out or resting. Always keep an eye on player status before lock. Some teams have already given up and let the younger players get time. These are the teams to target for value. The Pistons, Thunder, and Hornets are a few teams to Target value from tonight.

The core tonight will consist of value options coming in under $5,500 on DraftKings and leave $9,167 left per player.

POINT GUARDS

Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets ($8,000)

Love this play especially if Devonte Graham sits out again.

Rozier has been a beast over the past three games surpassing 52 fantasy points in all three with one game just shy of 70 fantasy points. Rozier exceeded 20 shot attempts in those three games and had a usage rate of over 30% with 10 or more assists in two of the three. Graham played in one of those games. Rozier has taken over the team with Hayward, Ball, Graham, and Monk off the court. The Knicks have been one of the better defensive teams on the year, and as of late, but I am taking Rozier tonight. He is one of my favorite players to watch—an aggressive player on both ends of the court.

Also consider: De'Aaron Fox

Value: Delon Wright (Has been playing close to 29 minutes over the last two games, excellent matchup), Anfernee Simons

SHOOTING GUARDS

Kevin Huerter, Atlanta Hawks($5,600)

Huerter has seen a nice bump in minutes and usage with the Hawks down a few players. He has played 39 and 40 minutes over the last two games and put up 32 and 46, respectively. Tonight, the Hawks get an elite matchup against the Magic, who rank 26th over the last five games. Most will go to Young and Bogdanovic, and Huerter will see low ownership. He has the upside on this matchup to return 6-7 times his value.

Also consider: Kyrie Irving, CJ McCollum

Value: Derrick Rose (Consistent minutes and excellent matchup), Landry Shamet

SMALL FORWARDS

Bruce Brown, Brooklyn Nets ($4,900)

The Nets will be without two of the three starts (James Harden and Kyrie Irving). This will open up some additional time for Brown, who has played around 25-30 minutes and should see a slight bump tonight. He comes in averaging 31.6 fantasy points in 26.6 minutes over the last five games. A good rebounder that will add in defensive stats each night. The Nets play the Pelicans, who have been mediocre this year. The last time these two teams met, Brown put up 35.5 fantasy points in only 25 minutes.

Also consider: Harrison Barnes, Miles Bridges

Value: Naji Marshall, Gary Harris

POWER FORWARDS

Julius Randle, New York Knicks($10,100)

Randle is having his best season averaging 23.7 /7.5/ 6.1amd has really stepped it up as of late. The Knicks are holding on to sixth place in the east, and he is the main reason why. Over the past four games, Randle has put up over 50 fantasy points with 74 and 65 on the last two games. He gets an excellent matchup against the injury-ridden Hornets player tonight, who rank 29th against opposing power forwards.

Also consider: Zion Williamson, PJ Washington

Value: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Moe Harkless

CENTERS

Enes Kanter, Portland Trail Blazers ($6,100)

Nurkic is out tonight, which leaves Kanter as the main center option. Kanter has shown he can put up big numbers this year, dropping a 24/30 line against the Pistons a few weeks ago. He should see close to 30 minutes tonight against the Clippers. Earlier his year, he dropped 37.8 fantasy points against them with a 13/15 line. With the Blazers down Lillard, Kanter will see an increase in usage and pick up some additional stats. A 1.25 FPPM player on the year and some additional playing time tonight is in line for a solid game.

Also consider: Wendell Carter Jr., Karl-Anthony Towns

Value: Nerlens Noel, DeAndre Jordan, Naz Reid

