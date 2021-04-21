NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Wednesday, April 21

Tonight brings a 12-game slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites.

Keep an eye on the injury status of players as they can be ruled out right before lock.

If-then situations: If a player sits out, then the player listed after is the play.

Game of the Night: Warriors vs. Wizards

GPP Play of the Night: SF Oshae Brissett, Indiana Pacers

Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game

As the season winds down, you will start to see more players sitting out or resting. Always keep an eye on player status before lock. Some teams have already given up and let the younger players get time. These are the teams to target for value. The Pistons, Thunder, and Hornets are a few teams to target value from tonight.

The core tonight will consist of value options coming in under $5,500 on DraftKings and leave $9,167 left per player.

POINT GUARDS

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors ($10,500)

Curry has been on a tear over the past five games averaging 34.8 minutes and 59.3 fantasy points. He has exceeded 40 real points four out of those five games and has taken 24 or more shots in that same timeframe. Tonight, he gets an elite matchup against the Wizards, who rank 28th against opposing point guards and run at a faster pace. Continue riding Curry until he cools off, as he should be in line for another 60+fantasy point night.

Also consider: Russell Westbrook, Jordan Clarkson

Value: Kendrick Nunn, Colby White,

SHOOTING GUARDS

Delon Wright, Sacramento Kings ($4,100)

Wright has seen consistent minutes in three straight games, now averaging 27 minutes. He has exceeded 28 fantasy points in all three of those games as well. De'Aaron Fox is listed as questionable, and if he sits out, then Wright becomes an elite play at his price. If Fox plays, I am still interested in Wright, especially after he just put up 33 fantasy points against this same team yesterday. He will fill the stat sheet and has shown triple/double upside in the past. Love Wright to come in at 7-8 times value tonight.

Also consider: Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, D'Angelo Russell

Value: Grayson Allen, Landry Shamet,

SMALL FORWARDS

Bruce Brown, Brooklyn Nets ($5,200)

I was on Brown yesterday, and he delivered with 34.3 fantasy points in only 26 minutes. He is in play again tonight against the Raptors as the Nets will be short-handed with a few additional players out. Brown has played well over the past five games averaging 35.2 fantasy points in 26.4 minutes (1.33 FPPM). He does well with Harden and Durant off the floor and should continue playing well tonight in their absence.

Also consider: Joe Ingles, Andrew Wiggins

Value: Marcus Morris, Garrett Temple

POWER FORWARDS

Xavier Tillman, Memphis Grizzlies($4,200)

The Grizzlies will be without Valanciunas tonight, which will open up minutes for Tillman and Brandon Clarke. Tillman saw 41 minutes last game and put up a double/double 18/14 with a few defensive stats. I do not expect him to play over 40 minutes, but I think he sees close to 30 minutes tonight. The Grizzlies play against the Clippers, who are without Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka. They are two good defensive players. Tillman should have himself a good night and exceed his value of 21 fantasy points. I could see him putting up a 12/12 line and going for 30 plus tonight.

Also consider: Julius Randle, Pascal Siakam

Value: Oshae Brissett, Keldon Johnson

CENTERS

Goga Bitadze, Indiana Pacers ($4,200)

The Pacers will be without two of their starting big men tonight, Miles Turner and Domantas Sabonis. This leaves Bitadze as the main center option. He is listed questionable right now, so keep an eye on his status. If he plays, he is in an elite spot against one of the worst defenses in the league right now, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bitadze is averaging 1.25 FPPM on the season and could see 25 or so minutes tonight, which would easily pay off his sub 5K salary. If he sits, then Oshae Brissett is a lock.

Also consider: Nikola Jokic, DeAndre Jordan

Value: Naz Reid, Kevon Looney

