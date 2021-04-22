NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Thursday, April 22

Tonight brings a six-game slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

Note: All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites.

Keep an eye on the injury status of players as they can be ruled out right before lock.

GPP Plays of the Night: PF/C Drew Eubanks, Spurs

Notes

Pistons are resting half the team again tonight and become a good source of value. Isaiah Stewart, Josh Jackson, Killian Hayes, Frank Jackson, and Saddiq Bey are all in play tonight.

As the season winds down, you will start to see more players sitting out or resting. Always keep an eye on player status before lock. Some teams have already given up and let the younger players get time. These are the teams to target for value. The Pistons, Thunder, and Hornets are a few teams to Target value from tonight.

The core tonight will consist of value options coming in under $5,500 on DraftKings and leave $9,167 left per player.

FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game

POINT GUARDS

Killian Hayes, Detroit Pistons ($4,200)

The Pistons once again rule out half of their team. To be exact, five players and possibly a sixth. This will open up minutes and a start for Hayes tonight, who has played well as of late. He has played 33, 27, and 25 minutes over the last three games and put up 28.8, 36, and 22 fantasy points, respectively. The Pistons play the Spurs tonight, who are not the same defensive team as they were in the past. They are ranked 23rd against opposing point guards on the season. Hayes should play 30 plus minutes tonight and exceed his fantasy value of 21 fantasy points.

Also consider: Colby White, Jrue Holiday

Value: Killian Hayes(see above)

SHOOTING GUARDS

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns ($8,800)

Booker is having another great season averaging 25.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on the year. He continues to take close to 20 shots a game and play over 30 minutes a night. Over the past five games, Booker has only hit the 50 fantasy point mark once but has played well before that. I am interested in Booker tonight because he plays well against the Celtics, especially in Boston. In the last game he played in Boston, he dropped 39 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out nine assists, just missing a triple/double. This totaled 60 DraftKing points. Prior to this game, he had 47.8, 50.5, and 96.5 (yes, this is correct, he dropped his career-high 70 points in Boston) fantasy points games in Boston. Tonight, the Celtics will most likely be down Jaylen Brown, a good defender. This drops the Celtics defensive rating a bit and gives Booker a little boost. Booker may not project well tonight in this situation which should keep his ownership down. This game should stay close, so I expect Booker to keep the Suns in this game.

Also consider: Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier

Value: Frank Jackson (Overlooked when the Pistons sit out players and has three straight games with 24+ fantasy points)

SMALL FORWARDS

Naji Marshall, New Orleans Pelicans ($5,400)

Marshall is averaging 29.4 minutes and putting up 30.1 fantasy points over the past five games. Over the past four games, Marshall has put up 37.5, 18, 44.8, and 33.8 fantasy points. This is an elite matchup for the Pelicans tonight. If Marshall plays 30 plus minutes as he has been, he should easily exceed 30 plus tonight. The Magic have allowed the most fantasy points over the past seven games on this slate.

Also consider: Josh Jackson, Saddiq Bey

Value: Cam Johnson (No Crowder tonight), Mikal Bridges

POWER FORWARDS

PJ Washington, Charlotte Hornets ($5,900)

Washington has played well over the last five games averaging 31 minutes and 36 fantasy points. This is with one game where he only played 24 minutes and hit 20 fantasy points. He has exceeded 30 and 30 or more minutes in four of those five games. His matchup tonight is one that I have been targeting all season, and it pays off more often than not. A power forward/center against the Bulls. A good matchup, minutes, and recent play, along with his sub-$6K price, make him a good play tonight. He is projected for 35.6 fantasy points which results in a bit more than six times value.

Also consider: Jayson Tatum, Keldon Johnson

Value: Sekou Doumbouya (Minimum price and should see time with the Pistons down so many players), Jabari Parker, Dario Saric (Plays well against the Celtics. Keep an eye on his status before lock)

CENTERS

Daniel Theis, Chicago Bulls ($3,700)

This has become a part of the Bulls rotation playing no less than 20 minutes over the last eight games. He has also started the last four games. The recent game logs will most likely keep people off his tonight as he only exceeded 20 once in the last four games. One of the reasons I am targeting him tonight is the matchup against the Hornets, who have some injuries. They have also not been a great defensive team against opposing power forwards where Theis should be playing tonight. He projects well, coming in at 21.8 fantasy points, and at his price, that is solid. I do think he has a chance to come closer to 25-28.

Also consider: Isaiah Stewart, Joel Embiid

Value: Drew Eubanks (Should see more playing time tonight as I do not think this game stays close)

