NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, April 27

Tonight brings a six-game slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites.

Keep an eye on the injury status of players as they can be ruled out right before lock.

Game of the Night: Trail Blazers/Pacers

GPP Plays of the Night: Jabari Parker

There are only a few plates listed with questionable early in the day, and most of them are on the Dallas Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis and Josh Richardson are doubtful. This will open upstarts for Tim Hardaway Jr. and Willie Cauley-Stein. Also, Luka Doncic is questionable. If he sits, then Jalen Brunson is in play.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

POINT GUARDS

Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics ($3,700)

Stevens has been giving Pritchard more time on the court as of late with 20 or more minutes in five of the last six games. In that timeframe, he exceeded 20 or more fantasy points in three of those games. Two games ago against the Nets, Pritchard scored 22 points and put up 33 fantasy points. Tonight, the Celtics will be without Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, and Robert Williams. This will open up some more time for Price tonight in an excellent matchup. The Thunder have allowed the most fantasy points over the past week. A good spot for Pritchard tonight to put up over 20 fantasy points and save some salary.

Also consider: Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry

Value: Armoni Brooks, Jalen Brunson

SHOOTING GUARDS

D'Angelo Russell, Minnesota Timberwolves ($6,300)/Kevin Porter Jr., Houston Rockets ($6,500)

Two options here, and both have similar upside. These two players go against each other tonight.

Russell has been playing around 30 minutes as of late and finally put together a big game. The pace and matchup are what I am looking at here as both teams run fast and are ranked 2nd and 3rd in points allowed over the past week. He has hit value in four staring games now, and I expect him to do so again tonight. Upside of 45-50 is in play against the Rockets tonight.

Porter Jr. will be the main guard now with John Wall done for the season. He has shown in the past that he can put up 50 fantasy points. The price is done, and it is a good time to take advantage, especially in this matchup.

Also consider: Kyrie Irving, Terry Rozier

Value: Lou Dort, Edmund Sumner, Avery Bradley

SMALL FORWARDS

Doug McDermott, Indiana Pacers ($3,800)

Dougie McBuckets is back on the floor after missing time with an ankle injury. He should see so playing time tonight with Sabonis out and Lamb questionable. Coming off two straight games with 20+ minutes, 20+ fantasy points, and 10+ shot attempts. A good price and excellent matchup for him tonight to exceed value for a third straight game. The matchup gives him some upside tonight as well.

Also consider: OG Anunoby, Jaylen Brown

Value: Tim Hardaway Jr., Carmelo Anthony

POWER FORWARDS

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves ($3,600)

First, make sure you select the right McDaniels brother. This is Jaden on the Timberwolves, Jalen from the Hornets. The price is way too low for the minutes he is playing as of late. Averaging 31.5 over the last five games with 21 fantasy points. This exceeds his value at $3600. A fast-paced game against a poor defense will only benefit him tonight and push his upside. My mode has him projected for 25.3 fantasy points tonight.

Also consider: Draymond Green, Kevin Durant

Value: Jabari Parker- should see extended run with Tatum out, Oshae Brissett

CENTERS

Just Nurkic, Portland Trail Blazers ($6,800)

Nurkic minutes are on the rise playing 29 in two straight games. He also exceeded 50+ fantasy points in both of those games—a beast when giving the minutes. The Blazers get an excellent matchup as the Pacers have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing teams over the last week. They also rank 27th against opposing centers. Nurkic comes in with a projection of 40 fantasy points tonight.

Also consider: Kelly Olynyk (second favorite option), Christian Wood

Value: Naz Reid, Willie Cauley-Stein

