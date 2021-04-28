NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Wednesday, April 28

Tonight brings a 10-game slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites.

Keep an eye on the injury status of players as they can be ruled out right before lock.

If-then situations: If a player sits out, then the player listed after is the play.

Game of the Night: Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

GPP Plays of the Night: Lou Williams

There are only a few plates listed with questionable early in the day, and most of them are on the Dallas Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis and Josh Richardson are doubtful. This will open upstarts for Tim Hardaway Jr. and Willie Cauley-Stein. Also, Luka Doncic is questionable. If he sits, then Jalen Brunson is in play.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

POINT GUARDS

Lou Williams, Atlanta Hawks ($4,500)

The Hawks have more injuries for tonight, adding Bogdanovic and Huerter as possible players to sit out. Huerter is doubtful, and Bogdanovic is questionable. This will open up time and usage for Williams, who has played well as of late. The Hawks are short on guards, so Williams should see around 25-30 minutes tonight. An FPPM player on the season who should pick up some extra usage with players out. Also, he has better in the past when giving time on the floor. I have him projected for 26 fantasy points which are around 6X value, but I expect a bigger game from him tonight.

Also consider: Ja Morant, Dennis Schroder, Lonzo Ball (playing well as of late)

Value: Austin Rivers, Rajon Rondo

SHOOTING GUARDS

Derrick Rose, New York Knicks ($5,400)

Rose has seen an increase in minutes as of late and with that consistent fantasy production. Over the past five games, Rose has surpassed 30 minutes in four of those games. In that timeframe, he has averaged 35.7 fantasy points. The Knicks play the Bulls, who run at a + 3.2 pace differential and have allowed the 10th most fantasy points over the past week. Rose's recent play, along with the bump in pace and matchup, make him an excellent option for tonight.

Also consider: Joe Ingles, Bradley Beal

Value: Facundo Campazzo, RJ Hampton

SMALL FORWARDS

Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets ($7,700)

Rozier is playing against the Celtics again, his former team. I see him as the type of player that steps up in situations like this, especially with him being a main source of usage with the injuries to the Hornets. Two games ago, Rozier put up a monster game against the Celtics, playing 33 minutes and posted 50 fantasy points. He is in a similar situation tonight. Sign me up for some Rozier tonight.

Also consider: RJ Barrett, Cedi Osman

Value: PJ Dozier,

POWER FORWARDS

Chuma Okeke, Orlando Magic ($4,900)

The Magic are done for the season and have been consistently playing Okeke 30 plus minutes a night. He has played well as of late, pushing 20 plus fantasy points in seven of the last nine games. Okeke has shown a ceiling of 40 plus earlier this month. A good matchup for the Magic tonight as they face the Cavaliers, who have allowed the 10th most fantasy points over the last week. The Cavaliers are ranked 29th against opposing power forwards—a good spot for him to exceed his value and push 30 +fantasy points tonight.

Also consider: PJ Washington, Jayson Tatum

Value: Danilo Gallinari should see good time on the court with Hawks injuries,

CENTERS

Jusuf Nurkic, Portland Trail Blazers ($6,800)

I was on Nurkic last night, and he started well, but the game got out of hand, and he only played 20 minutes. In those 20 minutes, Nurkic put up a double/double and posted 33.5 fantasy points (1.7 FPPM). Over the last three games, Nurkic is averaging 1.89 fantasy points per minute. He has been a monster as of late. Tonight, the Trail Blazers Play the Grizzlies, who they just played twice a few games ago. Nurkic played 58 minutes and put up 112 fantasy points in those two games. He should be somewhat rested after only playing 20 minutes last night, back to the well with him tonight.

Also consider: Robert Williams, Nikola Jokic

Value: Nerlens Noel

