NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Thursday, April 29

Tonight brings a six-game slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites.

Keep an eye on the injury status of players as they can be ruled out right before lock.

If-then situations: If a player sits out, then the player listed after is the play.

Game of the Night: Nets vs. Pacers

GPP Plays of the Night: Willy Hernangomez

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

POINT GUARDS

Tyler Johnson ($3,100)/Mike James($3,200), Brooklyn Nets

Johnson is coming off a game where he played 27 minutes and put up 20 fantasy points. He should see more minutes tonight as the Nets will be without Kyrie Irving and Bruce Brown. James played 21 minutes in two of the three games he played this year and should pick up some additional minutes tonight as well. Both of these guys are solid plays at their prices. They both rank as high on my model for value due to the increase in minutes and low prices, along with a solid matchup. Whoever starts will pick up more ownership, but I think they both do well enough to pay off their salaries.

Also consider: Stephen Curry, Lonzo Ball

Value: Killian Hayes

SHOOTING GUARDS

Facundo Campazzo, Denver Nuggets($4,600)

Campazzo is coming off one of his better fantasy point games this year, scoring 48.5 against the Pelicans. He has played over 30 minutes per night as of late and has put up 24 0r more fantasy points in four of the last five games. His assists have also been up over the past three games, dishing out 10 or more in two of those three and seven in the other game. Tonight, he gets another solid matchup against the Raptors. I have a solid projection for Campazzo at 26 fantasy points, but I expect him to exceed 30 in this matchup.

Also consider: Caris LeVert, Joe Harris

Value: Frank Jackson, Josh Jackson

SMALL FORWARDS

Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota Timberwolves ($7,000)

Wiggins continues to see 35-40 minutes a night and has played well as of late. The Warriors will most likely be without Kelly Oubre, which will open up a few more minutes and usage for Wiggins tonight against his former team. The Timberwolves have been one of the worst defensive teams this year, so I expect Wiggins to have a big game tonight. He is coming in with a 39.5 fantasy point projection, which is around six times his value.

Also consider: Michael Porter Jr, OG Anunoby

Value: Doug McDermott, Saddiq Bey

POWER FORWARDS

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets ($8,500)

Durant will be the main option tonight for the Nets with James Harden and Kyrie Irving both out. Durant has seen his minutes exceed 30 last game after sitting out for a while. Over the past two games, Durant has played 28 and 33 minutes and put up 53 and 45 fantasy points, respectively. This was with Irving on the floor. Now, he is the main source of usage against the Pacers team, where he should easily dominate. His $8,500 price is too low, and it is a good time to take advantage of it.

Also consider: Darius Bazley, Pascal Siakam

Value: KJ Martin, Jaden McDaniels

CENTERS

Willy Hernangomez, New Orleans Pelicans ($4,100)

Hernangomez has seen a nice bump in his minutes over the past few games playing 31 and 24. With Steven Adams sitting out tonight, he should see around 25-30 against the worst defensive team in the league over the past week, let alone the past few months. Hernangomez comes in averaging 1.15 FPPM on the year, and if he sees close to 30 minutes, he should easily pay off his price. The upside is in play in this matchup, and he could put up over 40 if he gets around 30 minutes. He ranks as the top value play on my model tonight, coming in with a 9.1 value rating.

Also consider: Kelly Olynyk, Nikola Jokic, Isaiah Stewart

Value: Kevon Looney

