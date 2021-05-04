NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, May 4

Tonight brings a seven-game slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites.

Keep an eye on the injury status of players as they can be ruled out right before lock.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

A few options for tonight are between the Warriors/Pelicans or Bucks/Nets games. I am choosing the Warriors/Pelicans game for my main options, but both are good spots. Giannis and Durant would be my two focus points from the Bucks and Nets game.

POINT GUARDS

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors ($10,400)

The Warriors and Pelicans just played each other yesterday. The game ended up 123-108, with the Warriors taking the game. Curry had a big game scoring 41 points on 14-26 shooting, 8-18 from three with four rebounds, and eight assists playing 35 minutes. He has also played well over the last five games averaging 36.6 points and 52.25 fantasy points. I expect this game to be a bit closer tonight, so I see Curry playing similar minutes and having a similar game.

Also consider: Kyle Lowry, LaMelo Ball

Value: Theo Maledon

SHOOTING GUARDS

Delon Wright, Sacramento Kings ($5,100)

The Kings will be without three of their main players today with De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, and Harrison Barnes. This will allow Wright to start and play around 35 minutes tonight against the worst defensive team. The Thunder rank last in fantasy points allowed over the last five games and throughout most of the last few months as well. Wright contributes in all categories and is a good rebounding guard. He has shown triple/double upside in the past and could push close to one tonight in this matchup. I could see a 15/20 points game with 7-8 rebounds and 9-10 assists tonight with a few steals and a block. An excellent value tonight for his price with a ceiling of over 40 fantasy points.

Also consider: Buddy Hield, Luguentz Dort

Value: Terrance Davis, Malik Monk

SMALL FORWARDS

Hamidou Diallo ($4,000)

Diallo has been good when given time on the floor. Over the last five games, Diallo is averaging 22 minutes and 23 fantasy points. The Pistons could be missing a few of their starts again tonight as they have been sitting out Grant, Plumlee, Ellington, and Smith. Diallo started the last game and played 26 minutes while dropping 26.8 fantasy points. A very good rebounder and has shown the ability to score over 20 points. In a good spot tonight against the Hornets, and if he sees 25-30 minutes, I expect him to put up over 30 fantasy points.

Also consider: Saddiq Bey, Jimmy Butler

Value: Kent Bazemore, Cedi Osman

POWER FORWARDS

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans ($9,900)

Williamson has been a beast as of late and most of this year. This season, Williamson is averaging 27 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Over the past three games, Williamson has put up over 45.5, 61, and 48 fantasy points. The Pelicans are still in the playoff race, so I expect Williamson to continue playing solid minutes at a high level. He will be the one that will keep the Pelicans in tonight's game against the Warriors.

Also consider: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant

Value: Marvin Bagley, Cameo. Johnson

CENTERS

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors ($7,100)

Green will not go out and score 20 plus points, but he will contribute in all categories. Green has put up double-digit rebounds in the last six games and assists in the same game three times. In one of these games, he scored over 10 points which gave him the triple/double bonus. This was the game against the Pelicans, who the Warriors play again tonight. He has scored over 36 fantasy points in five of the last six games. A triple/double threat just about every night and a good chance for one again tonight in this fast-paced game.

Also consider: Richaun Holmes, Isaiah Stewart

Value: Willy Hernangomez, Brook Lopez

