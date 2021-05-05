NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Wednesday, May 5

Tonight brings a nine-game slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites.

Keep an eye on the injury status of players as they can be ruled out right before lock.

Game of the Night: Pacers and Kings - Pacers have been one of the worst defensive teams as of late. Also, the Wizards and Buck is another good game to look at.

GPP Plays of the Night: Aaron Nesmith

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

POINT GUARDS

Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards ($11,000)

A look at what Westbrook has done over the past two games (14/21/24) 81 fantasy points & 42/10/9) 74 fantasy points. These are insane stat lines; If you look back a bit further, he exceeded 60 fantasy points in 10 of the last 15 games. Over the last five games, Westbrook has averaged 38.6 minutes and 69.5 fantasy points. I see him continuing this trend as the Wizards continue the hunt for a playoff spot. Milwaukee is a tougher defensive team, but I do not see anyone stopping him tonight the way he has been playing.

Note: If De'Aaron Fox sits out again, then Delon Wright becomes an elite play. The price barely moved after dropping 55 fantasy points and just missing a triple-double.

Note: If Malcolm Brogdon sits out, then TJ McConnell becomes a viable play. Triple-double upside as he just missed one last game as well.

Also consider: Damian Lillard (On fire as of late, scoring 30 or more points in two of the last three games and 53+ fantasy points in all three of those games), Dejounte Murray

Value: Payton Pritchard (I do not expect this game to stay close. Also, Jaylen Brown is out, so Pritchard should see close to 20 minutes in this excellent matchup), Ricky Rubio (Too cheap for the minutes he has been playing)

SHOOTING GUARDS

Facundo Campazzo, Denver Nuggets ($4,600)

The Nuggets are down Jamal Murray, Will Barton, and Monte Morris, leaving Campazzo as one of the main guards left. Austin Rivers is another option, but he rarely puts together a good game. Campazzo, on the other hand, has been playing over 30 minutes a game and shown some solid games as of late. Last game, he put up 34.5 fantasy points, and a few games ago, he dropped 48.5. The matchup tonight may not be the best against the slower-paced Knicks, who play solid defense, but Campazzo should play well over 30 minutes, and he should exceed his value for the salary tonight.

Also consider: Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier

Value: RJ Hampton (Back-to-back 40+ fantasy point games)

SMALL FORWARDS

Kyle Anderson, Memphis Grizzlies ($5,600)

Anderson has played well over the last three games exceeding 30 fantasy points in all three. He is taking double-digit shot attempts and scoring double-digit points in that timeframe as well. The matchup and reduced price are what I am looking at tonight as the Grizzlies play the faster-paced and poor defensive Timberwolves. He rates in the top five on my model tonight with the excellent matchup and reduced price.

Also consider: DeMar DeRozan, Buddy Hield

Value: Grayson Allen- excellent matchup where he should get his shot back on track. Nice upside,

POWER FORWARDS

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks ($10,900)

Antetokounmpo has posted four straight 60+ fantasy point games; if you do not count the game where he only played one minute. The Bucks play the Wizards, which should be a good game as the Wizards have been playing well as of late. This should be a good back and forth between Westbrook and Giannis through most of the game. An FPPM beast on the year leading the slate with 1.75 FPPM. He has played 35 or more minutes in the last four games, and I would expect him to do so tonight as well. I expect another big game from Giannis as no one on the Wizards will be able to stop him.

Note: If Malcolm Brogdon sits out, then Domantas Sabonis becomes a viable pivot. He has been crushing the past two games with Brogdon off the floor, and the matchup is excellent.

Also consider: Julius Randle, Marvin Bagley (Bit of a disappointment last night, but this is a bounce-back spot vs. the Pacers, who are one of the worst defensive teams as of late)

Value: Brandon Clarke, Davis Bertans

CENTERS

Robert Williams, Boston Celtics ($5,400)

The Celtics have ruled out Tristan Thompson for tonight, and in his absence, Williams should see the start. Williams has averaged 1.4 FPPM on the season and could see 25-30 minutes against the Magic, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points against opposing teams over the last week. Williams gets it done in all categories stuffing the stat sheet every night. He rates well on my model, coming in with a 41 fantasy point projection with him projected for 28 minutes. Remove a few minutes, and Williams still crushes value at his current price.

Also consider: Kelly Olynyk, Nikola Jokic

Value: Mo Bamba, Luke Kornet, Alex Len

