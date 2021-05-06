NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Thursday, May 6

Tonight brings a seven-game slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up, and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites.

Keep an eye on the injury status of players as they can be ruled out right before lock.

Game of the Night: Hawks vs. Pacers

GPP Plays of the Night: Desmond Bane

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

POINT GUARDS

Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards ($11,000)

Westbrook continues to smash with a third straight game over 74 fantasy points and the last to over 80. He is a walking triple-double which gives you the bonus on DraftKings. It is hard to pass him up again as he has been playing close to 40 minutes a night as the Wizards continue their journey for a playoff spot.

Also consider: TJ McConnell (If Brogdon sits out again), Kyrie Irving

Value: Saben Lee, Alex Caruso

SHOOTING GUARDS

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies ($3,600)

Bane comes in as a nice value option that will help you pay up for players like Russell Westbrook and Luka Doncic on tonight's slate. He has recently seen an increase in minutes, averaging 25 minutes over the past five games, and has seen 31 in two of the last three games—back-to-back big games with 42 and 33 fantasy points. The Grizzlies will be without Grayson Allen, and this will open up more minutes for Bane along with the potential for blowout minutes against the Pistons tonight, who are once again resting over half the team.

Also consider: Fred VanVleet, Caris LeVert

Value: Kenrich Williams, Frank Jackson

SMALL FORWARDS

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks ($10,900)

Doncic has barely been meeting value as of late, minus a few games where he scored 81 and 61 fantasy points. The Mavericks will be without Kristaps Porzingis, and they play against the much faster-paced Nets. This is an excellent spot for Doncic to go off for a big game as they will need him to compete with the Nets. The Nets have allowed the 10th most fantasy points over the past week—a good spot for Luka to go off in a fast-paced game against a poor defense.

Also consider: Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson

Value: Tim Hardaway Jr, Jalen McDaniels

POWER FORWARDS

Sekou Doumbouya, Detroit Pistons ($3,500)

Doumbouya has been playing close to 30 minutes a night and priced at $3,500 on DraftKings. The Pistons have been sitting out most of their players, so I expect him to start again and play over 30 minutes. A good matchup against the Grizzlies, who have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points over the past week. His low price, along with minutes in the 30s and the matchup, makes Doumbouya an excellent play. He allows you to fit in a few other higher-priced players tonight.

Also consider: Kevin Durant, Darius Bazley

Value: Danilo Gallinari, Daniel Theis

CENTERS

Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks ($3,500)

Powell has seen a bump in minutes after putting up a few solid games. I expect him to play 25-28 minutes tonight against one of the worst teams against opposing centers. He possesses double-double upside and can add in a few defensive stats. His price, along with minutes and matchup, is what makes him a good play. Willie Cauley-Stein is another option to consider, but he lost minutes to Powell last game. If WCS starts, then I would consider him as well.

Also consider: Clint Capela, Isaiah Stewart

Value: Moses Brown, Khem Birch

