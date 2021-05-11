NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, May 11

Tonight brings a seven-game slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Use the Raptors vs. Pistons game as a source for value players. Both teams will have limited rosters tonight.

Game of the Night: Thunder vs. Kings and Sixers vs. Pacers

GPP Plays of the Night: Xavier Tillman

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

POINT GUARDS

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns ($7,800)

Paul is coming in as a top-five rated player on my model for tonight. Over the last five games, Paul is averaging 30.3 minutes and 44 fantasy points per game (1.45 FPPM) in that timeframe. His assist rate is up in this timeframe, exceeding double digits in four of these five games and averaging 11. The Suns play against the Warriors in a pace-up spot (+4.5 possessions). A good night for Paul to continue his streak as I see him going back and forth with Curry tonight.

Also consider: Malachi Flynn, Delon Wright, TJ McConnell

Value: Saben Lee, Killian Hayes

SHOOTING GUARDS

Evan Fournier, Boston Celtics ($5,400)

Fournier has stepped up in the absence of Jaylen Brown. Over the past four games, Fournier has exceeded 33.5 fantasy points and shown a ceiling of 51 last game against the Heat. Averaging 21.5 points, five rebounds, five assists, and 1.5 steals a game in that timeframe. He has found his groove on his new team, and I see him continuing to do so tonight as well.

Also consider: Dillon Brooks, Anthony Edwards

Value: Alex Caruso, Jalen Harris

SMALL FORWARDS

Stanley Johnson, Toronto Raptors ($3,300)

The Raptors have been eliminated and will be without their main starters and players tonight. This will open up minutes and potential starting spots for Stanley Johnson, among other bench players. When you go back and look at Johnson's stat lines, not much stands out. The potential is there, and tonight I can see him putting together a solid game with the Raptors down so many players. He should see close to 30 minutes and has a .73 FPPM average on the season. His bare minimum price and minutes make him a nice value play.

Also consider: Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler

Value: Terrance Davis, Gabriel Deck, Pat Connaughton

POWER FORWARDS

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers ($10,400)

The Pacers will once again be without Malcolm Brogdon tonight. With him off the floor, Sabonis has been a beast. Over the last five games, Sabonis is averaging 68.3 fantasy points on 40.8 minutes. He has exceeded 72.5 fantasy points FOUR times in the last six games. These are elite stat lines in this time frame. I expect big minutes and another big game from Sabonis as they take on the Sixers tonight as they are still in playoff contention.

Also consider: Draymond Green, Jayson Tatum

Value: Juan Toscano-Anderson, Trevor Ariza,

CENTERS

Xavier Tillman, Memphis Grizzlies ($3,600)

Jonas Valanciunas is listed as doubtful, and Jaren Jackson is already ruled out. This would open up a spot for Tillman to enter the starting lineup. He has shown upside when given minutes above 20 and put up 45 fantasy points in April on 41 minutes. He should see anywhere between 25-35 minutes tonight with the Grizzlies down a few big men. Brandon Clarke should also be in the mix and is a decent play as well.

Also consider: Isaiah Stewart, Joel Embiid

Value: Jarred Vanderbilt, Damian Jones, Tristan Thompson

