NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Wednesday, May 12

Tonight brings a six-game slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up, and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites.

Keep an eye on the injury status of players as they can be ruled out right before lock.

If-then situations: If a player sits out, then the player listed after is the play.

Game of the Night: Hawks vs. Wizards

GPP Plays of the Night: Georges Niang

The Celtics are in a good spot tonight as they face the worst defensive team over the past week. They are also missing four key players tonight. I will have at least two to three Celtics in my lineup tonight.

POINT GUARDS

Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics ($3,100)

Opponent, Team Defensive Rank L7 (Cleveland, 30th)

The Celtics will be down four key players for tonight's game with the Cavaliers. This should open up a starting spot along with a good amount of minutes. I have him projected for 29 minutes and 23.8 fantasy points, which is a 7.7 times return on salary. He could easily exceed his minutes by five or so and fantasy points in this matchup. I love the upside for him tonight as the Celtics are down most of their scoring options.

Also consider: Russell Westbrook, Dejounte Murray

Value: Lonnie Walker, Ish Smith

SHOOTING GUARDS

Evan Fournier, Boston Celtics ($5,500)

Opponent, Team Defensive Rank L7 (Cleveland, 30th)

Fournier is coming off another big game posting 44.5 fantasy points (20 points, four rebounds, eight assists, a steal, and two blocks). This is the second big game for him in a row, and his price barely moved. He has found his way with the Celtics and has stepped up big with Jaylen Brown done for the season. The Celtics will be without Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart, putting Fournier as the main guard for the Celtics. He rates out well once again on my model, coming in the top 10 with a projection of 37.5, but I can see him surpassing 40 once again.

Also consider: Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton

Value: Brodrick Thomas, Aaron Nesmith

SMALL FORWARDS

Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah Jazz ($6,900)

Bogdanovic has stepped up with the Jazz down two of their starters. He is averaging 40.3 fantasy points playing 33.2 minutes over the past five games. In one of those games, he put up 48 points and 66.5 fantasy points. An increase in shot attempts along with playing 35+ minutes a night and the nice matchup against the Trail Blazers make him an excellent play for tonight—a good night for a 50-burger.

Also consider: DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant

Value: Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Lamb

POWER FORWARDS

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks ($6,700)

Collins has been solid the past two games playing over 30 minutes and over 38 fantasy points. Last game, he played the Wizards and put up 45.5 fantasy points in just 33 minutes. Tonight, he gets this same matchup. The Hawks get a massive bump in pace, gaining 6.9 possessions. This should help Collins upside tonight and put him in line for a double/double 20+/10+ with a few defensive stats.

Also consider: Jayson Tatum, Keldon Johnson, KJ Martin

Value: Georges Niang, James Johnson

CENTERS

Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs ($5,300)

The Spurs need to win tonight to keep them alive for the 10th spots in the division. They play against the Nets tonight, who rank 18th in overall defense over the past week. Poeltl is coming off a big game where he missed a triple-double by one point and two assists. He ranks as one of the best center options on the slate points per dollar. I expect him to put up a solid stat line against the Nets tonight as they will need his size. I could see him dropping 15 points along with 12 rebounds, a few assists, and a block or two.

Also consider: Andre Drummond, Just Nurkic

Value: Tristan Thompson, Dean Wade, Jaxson Hayes

