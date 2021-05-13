NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Thursday, May 13

Tonight brings a nine-game slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up, and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites.

Keep an eye on the injury status of players as they can be ruled out right before lock.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

GPP Plays of the Night: JaMychal Green

Value is the focus of the main five players. Four out of the five are listed at $5,100 and less. These five players allow $8,433 per player for the remaining five. They are projected for around 154 fantasy points.

POINT GUARDS

Delon Wright, Sacramento Kings ($8,100)

Wright has been starting and playing over 30 minutes a game as of late due to the Kings injuries at the guard position. Over the past five games, Wright has averaged 36.2 minutes and 50.5 fantasy points. He is playing well right now, and not much competition is at guard for him, so I expect him to play over 30 minutes again tonight in a slight pace-up spot. Triple/double upside as he is a good rebounding guard that can dish out the ball well. Also, Wright has been averaged over three assists a game over the past five and three of those games over four. A solid spot tonight for Wright. He will most likely get overlooked at his price, but he has exceeded value in four of his last five, with a few of those hitting seven to eight times value.

Also consider: Chris Paul, Trae Young

Value: Lonnie Walker, TJ McConnell

SHOOTING GUARDS

Jalen Harris, Toronto Raptors ($3,800)

The Raptors are done for the season and now playing all the younger players. Harris has seen 29 and 25 minutes over the past two games and posted 32 and 22 fantasy points, respectively. His price, along with the fact he should play 25-30 minutes tonight in a solid matchup against the Bulls, make him an excellent play. Harris comes in as a top-three value on my model projected for 26.8 fantasy points.

Also consider: Terence Davis, Caris LeVert

Value: Kevin Huerter, Lou Williams (Very good play if Bogdanovic sits out)

SMALL FORWARDS

Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets ($5,100)

Gordon was one of my top plays before I saw the news that Michael Porter Jr. was out. He has seen an increase in minutes recently, playing 29 and 30 in his last two. With Porter out, he will have usage allowing him to take more shots and grab more rebounds. He is a good passer and should pick up a few additional assists tonight. We can add that the Timberwolves give the Nuggets a +4.5 pace bump (top on the slate), and they are one of the worst defensive teams guarding opposing small forwards. I expect a big game from Gordon tonight, and there's no better time to play him than at his very low price. He's ranked in the top ten on my model and projected for 34.5 fantasy points, which I see him easily exceeding.

Also consider: Tobias Harris, Dillon Brooks

Value: Jae Crowder, Stanley Johnson

POWER FORWARDS

Chimezie Metu, Sacramento Kings ($4,100)

Metu has seen back-to-back games with over 27 minutes and 26 fantasy points. The Kings are without a few big men, which has allowed Metu to gain this playing time. They should be without Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley tonight, which would allow Metu to get similar playing time. At only $4,100, Metu is a solid play with a good matchup. He comes in the top three value plays on my model projected for 33.1 fantasy points.

Also consider: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Pacers have been one of the worst defensive teams as of late), Domantas Sabonis (Can stack him with Giannis as they should both have big games)

Value: JaMychal Green - No Porter Jr, so Green should see over 30 minutes and a steal at his price. I am only listing him because he is the best value option.

CENTERS

Freddie Gillespie, Toronto Raptors ($3,600)

The Raptors will have eight active bodies tonight, making them a good source for your lineup. Last game, they had Chris Boucher active, and Gillespie played 25 minutes and had a solid game 10/8/1 with three blocks and a steal. Tonight, they will be without Boucher, and I could see Gillespie getting the start and playing over 30 minutes in a good matchup. Targeting the Bulls with big men is something I have been doing most of the year, and it pays off more often than not. Tonight should be no different, especially when Gillespie is only $3,600 and projected to play close to 30 minutes. I can see him getting an easy double/double and coming close to 10 times his salary.

Also consider: Nikola Jokic (Triple-double tonight)

Value: Xavier Tillman, Brandon Clarke

