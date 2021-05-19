NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Wednesday, May 19

Tonight we enjoy the Western Conference Play-In games. The first game is a matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies; it tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The second game features the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers, and it starts at 10:00 p.m. ET. This article will break down the games with my favorite plays from each team.

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up, and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

GAMES

San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies

Game total : 222

: 222 Spread : 3

: 3 Pace : 100.8

: 100.8 Players out : Derrick White

: Derrick White Players questionable: Grayson Allen

San Antonio Key Players: Dejounte Murray and DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan and Murray will be the ones pushing 35 plus minutes tonight. They both have a 50 plus ceiling as they are good rebounders and passers. The prices are too low as Murray is only priced at $6,300 and DeRozan at $7,000. You can also take a look at Keldon Johnson, who should see more consistent minutes tonight. The upside is there as we saw a few 40 plus spots this year.

Value: Patty Mills - The veteran is just above minimum price and should see 25-30 minutes tonight. They will need his scoring and leadership.

Memphis Key Players: Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Anderson

Valanciunas has been a beast as of late, and his price does not reflect this. Forty-seven or more fantasy points in five straight games with double/doubles in all five games. Anderson has been consistent over the last five games as well. Twenty-seven or more fantasy points in all five games. Anderson can fill the stat sheets with double-digit scoring, rebounds, assists, and defensive stats too. I see him putting up a big game against his old team.

Value: Justise Winslow - Should see solid minutes. He is a veteran and a good defensive player.

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

Game Total : 219.5

: 219.5 Spread : 5

: 5 Pace : 100.1

: 100.1 Players out: Kelly Oubre and James Wiseman

Golden State Key Players: Stephen Curry and Draymond Green

Curry has been on a tear towards the second half of the season. He has only been under 50 fantasy points three times in the last 12 games. In this timeframe, he has hit 60 plus three times and 70 plus once. I don't see him stopping now. Green has picked up his game as well as of late. He has two triple-doubles over the last seven games and just missed on most of the others. His assist rate has been way up, averaging over 10 in those seven games.

Value: Kevon Looney

Los Angeles Key Players: Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond

This is why they got Drummond: To help out at the end of the year and into playoffs. I do not see any one of the Warriors stopping Drummond from grabbing 15-20 rebounds tonight. Davis should feast as well in this spot. Warriors have allowed the third-most rebounds to power forwards and centers this year.

Value: Marc Gasol and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

