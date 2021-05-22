NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Saturday, May 22

An all-day four-game playoff slate for Saturday, May 22nd starting at 2 p.m. EST. This slate is full of high-priced players with five over $10,000 and a few more in the high $9,000 range.

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up, and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

A change to the format on a small four-game playoff slate. I will break down each position with three players. A high, medium, and low salary player.

POINT GUARDS

HIGH: Damian Lillard lives for these playoff games. He comes in the first game with a reduced $9,400 salary and should easily exceed his value. The key to the Trail Blazers winning this series. I can see him dropping 40+ with five rebounds and nine assists.

MID: Kemba Walker is the other player on the Celtics playing well in Jaylen Brown's absence. He has put up six 45+ fantasy point games over the last eight games. Brown is taking over 20 shots in almost every game. His rebounding rate has also increased as of late. The Celtics will need a big game from him and Tatum to keep up with the star-studded Nets team. I'm looking for Walker to go 35/5/7.

LOW: Goran Dragic has played fairly well down the stretch, but his price has come down. It is on the lower side, and I see this as a good spot to play him. Even though he has not played much down the stretch, I see him playing over 30 minutes in this playoff game against the Bucks. He is a veteran and will be needed on the court. He can go 20/5/8.

SHOOTING GUARDS

HIGH: Kyrie Irving has played well against his former team. I can see him continuing this tonight in the first game of the playoffs.

MID: Paul George is another Clipper that is underpriced due to recency bias. He has not played well coming down the stretch, but I do expect him to step it back up tonight in this playoff game. He should see 35-40 minutes and has 30/10/5 ability.

LOW: Josh Richardson should play 35+ minutes as he is a good defender and can put up a solid game. Coming in at $4,300, he is an excellent value. He has not played as much coming down the stretch as the season ended, but I expect him to play more minutes tonight as they will need his defense against the Clippers.

SMALL FORWARDS

HIGH: Kevin Durant at $9,700 is underpriced. Durant has been a beast coming back from injury. He should put up 30 points and double-digit rebounds just about any night. He will be a big part of the Nets offensive game plan.

MID: Kawhi Leonard is the lowest we have seen him all season at only $8,000. This is a mistake and a good time to take advantage of this mispricing. Towards the end of the season, he did not put up any big games, and this is most likely the reason for the drop, but this is the playoffs, and I expect him to come in playing well. Capable of 30+/10+/5+.

LOW: Aaron Gordon has seen consistent minutes before the last game of the season. He was averaging close to 30 minutes a game and should see at least that tonight with the Nuggets down some players. Coming in at $5,000, I see him as a steal in this playoff game. He can easily put up double-digit points and get 5-8 rebounds and 5-8 assists most nights with a few defensive stats.

POWER FORWARDS

(Note: Keeping this position simple with two options.)

HIGH: Jayson Tatum is having a big year averaging just shy of 27 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He has stepped up in the absence of Jaylen Brown, averaging over 50 fantasy points over the past six games with a monster game against the Wizards in the play-in game. He put up 50 points with eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and a steal. He will be the one that steps up again tonight as the Celtics will need him to play 40 minutes against the Nets tonight. I can see him easily paying off his $10,100 salary.

LOW: Blake Griffin isn't playing a ton of minutes. They used him around 18-22 minutes a game as needed, but I do see him playing solid minutes tonight in this playoff game. He can get a double-double, and he is a good value tonight.

CENTERS

HIGH: Nikola Jokic comes in at $10,600 and is playing on a Nuggets team without a few starters. Jamal Murray and Will Barton are out, and they traded away Gary Harris earlier this year. This is Jokic's team right now, and he would have to big up a monster game tonight for the Nuggets to win. These two teams just played last week, and Jokic dropped 29.3 fantasy points in only 17 minutes. He is a triple-double threat just about every night, and he just dropped one-two games ago.

MID: Jusuf Nurkic is back in form after sitting out most of the season. He comes in at $7,200 and has been playing extremely well as of late. Last game, he played the Nuggets and dropped 45.9 fantasy points in only 20 minutes. He possesses 50+ fantasy point upside just about any night. I can see him playing around 30-35 minutes as he will be needed to counter Jokic.

LOW: Robert Williams is listed as questionable but is expected to play. His price is the lowest it has been for a long while now at $4,900. He will be a key to the Celtics' success as they take on the Brooklyn Nets, a team to target with opposing centers. Williams does not need to be on the court for 30+ minutes to pay off his price as he could do it in only 20 or less. A beast on the court who contributes in points, rebounds, blocks, and steals.

