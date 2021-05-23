NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes Cheat Sheet for Sunday, May 23

You've got to love an all-day, four-game playoff slate (first tip-off at 2 p.m. EST).

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up, and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

A change to the format on a small four-game playoff slate. Today, we get a cheat sheet.

Summary

The teams with the best matchup are the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers. The top two players I am targeting are Joel Embiid and Julius Randle. They have solid floors and high upside. Randle has triple-double potential in what has been an All-Star season for the 26-year-old.

Notes

Ja Morant had two big games against the Jazz this year. He also went on off last game.

had two big games against the Jazz this year. He also went on off last game. Mike Conley should be back to full minutes and had played well against his former team.

Favorite values

Daniel Gafford

Justise Winslow

