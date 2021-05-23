Sports Illustrated home
NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes Cheat Sheet for Sunday, May 23

SI Fantasy NBA DFS analyst Stephen Marsella offers his top NBA daily fantasy plays cheat sheet
You've got to love an all-day, four-game playoff slate (first tip-off at 2 p.m. EST).

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up, and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

A change to the format on a small four-game playoff slate. Today, we get a cheat sheet.

Summary

The teams with the best matchup are the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers. The top two players I am targeting are Joel Embiid and Julius Randle. They have solid floors and high upside. Randle has triple-double potential in what has been an All-Star season for the 26-year-old.

Notes

  • Ja Morant had two big games against the Jazz this year. He also went on off last game.
  • Mike Conley should be back to full minutes and had played well against his former team.

Favorite values

  • Daniel Gafford 
  • Justise Winslow
Screenshot

