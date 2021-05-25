NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, May 25

A three-game playoff slate for Tuesday, May 25 begins at 7:30 p.m. EST.

If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up, and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.

All pricing and fantasy points are based on DraftKings but can be used for all sites.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

Listed below are my favorite options at each position, with a value option as well. The pricing on DraftKings is a bit soft on some players. Take advantage of this.

POINTS GUARDS

Luka Doncic had a monster first game putting up a triple/double with a 31/10/11 stat-line. He led the Mavericks to a Game 1 victory. Doncic is the key to the Maverick team, and when he plays well, they do as well.

VALUE: Rajon Rondo has played very well down the stretch and in the first game of the playoffs. He always steps up in the playoffs.

SHOOTING GUARDS

Paul George and Devin Booker are both under-priced for the playoffs. I would rank them George then Booker.

Marcus Smart will play as many minutes as he can tonight. He just missed value last game.

VALUE: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was on the floor for 35 minutes against the Suns in the first game. He shot 2-9 and added a few rebounds and assists. He should see similar minutes as his defense will be needed. Add in a few more shots and some peripheral stats, and KCP will do well. He is a streaky shooter, so if he gets hot, 25+ points are in play.

SMALL FORWARDS

Kawhi Leonard remains underpriced. This is not the regular season, and Leonard will play as many minutes as possible tonight. He had a big game (26/10/5 with four steals). The Clippers lost game one, so I would expect Leonard to come out with a similar stat -line with potential for 30-35 points,

VALUE: Nicolas Batum played 32 minutes in the first game and should see 25-30 minutes again.

POWER FORWARDS

Jayson Tatum (1A) started Game 1 poorly and played a bit better during the second half. He shot 6-20, putting up 22 points, three rebounds, and five assists. I do not expect him to shoot this poorly as the Celtics will need a big game from Tatum tonight. His big-time upside is in play as he has shown what he can do with two 50+ points games over the last month.

Kevin Durant (1B) played well in the first game, and his price went down? The pricing on DraftKings is a bit soft for the beginning of the playoffs. Durant put up 52.5 fantasy points on a 32/12/1/1/1 stat-line. A similar game is in play tonight.

VALUE: Maxi Kleber played 36 minutes in the first game and put up a decent 23.8 fantasy points. Solid return for his price of only $3,400 tonight, and if he gets a few more points or rebound, it could be a good night.

CENTERS

DeAndre Ayton played 37 minutes in the first game and will need to play big minutes. He had no trouble scoring or grabbing rebounds.

VALUE: Robert Williams continues to be a beast on the court. In the first game of the playoffs, Williams put up 43.8 fantasy points in only 23 minutes—same matchup, similar outcome.

LINEUP CONSTRUCTION OPTIONS

Option 1

Luka Doncic



Kawhi Leonard



Maxi Kleber (If Kleber sits, then pivot to Dorian Finney-Smith)



Robert Williams

Option 2

Paul George



Kevin Durant



Jayson Tatum



Robert Williams

