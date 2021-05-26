NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Wednesday, May 26

A three-game playoff slate for Wednesday, May 26, begins at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Listed below are my favorite options at each position, with a value option as well. The pricing on DraftKings is a bit soft on some players. Take advantage of this.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

POINTS GUARDS

Mike Conley returned the best value at point guard on Sunday. He dropped 52 fantasy points on a $6,700 salary. Right behind him was Ben Simmons coming in a 51.75 with a $7200 salary. Simmons looks like he will pick up a lot more ownership than Conley tonight. Conley has averaged 1.5 FPPM since returning to the court three games ago. Both Conley and Simmons are in play tonight, and I prefer Conley slightly with the lower ownership and salary. Also, Conley has played well against his former team.

VALUE: Ish Smith ended the season playing very well, putting up seven straight games over 22 fantasy points. In this time frame, he averaged around 1.2 FPPM. Also, he has seen over 20 minutes in all seven of those games and 23 in the first round of the playoffs—solid value/floor play.

SHOOTING GUARDS

Dillon Brooks played 36 minutes in the first game and put up 51 fantasy points on 13-26 shooting (31/7/2/2/2). His shot attempts have been way up, taking more than 20 in six of the last seven games. I do not see him pickup up as that much ownership, even on a three-game slate. Bradley Beal and Derrick Rose should see higher ownership.

Derrick Rose played 38 minutes in game one and had a solid game. He put up 17 points on 8-16 shooting. Rose should see similar minutes in game two, and if he puts up a few more points and or any other peripheral stats, he is in line to exceed value. 50+ fantasy points upside.

VALUE: Seth Curry

SMALL FORWARDS

Alec Burks is a good value play coming in at $4,600. He put up a solid first game, scoring 27 points and adding a few peripheral stats. A solid contributor to this Knicks team off the bench that should see 25-30 minutes.

VALUE: Danny Green is another value option at the small forward position. He comes in at $4,000 and played over 30 minutes in game one and returned 23.5 fantasy points. Green could easily exceed his recent performance by adding some more points. The Wizards run faster than the Sixers, and Green could get off some more shots and grab a few more peripheral stats.

POWER FORWARDS

Julius Randle played 36 minutes and put up only 37 fantasy points. This was an underwhelming fantasy performance by Randle. He fell shy of hitting value because he only shot 6-23 from the field. He had a good rebounding game grabbing 12 boards and contributed four assists. I see a bounce-back game for Randle tonight on a much better shooting night and adding in more assists.

Tobias Harris had a big first game exceeding 50 fantasy points. He shot 15-29 from the field and put up 37 points. An excellent pace-up spot and matchup for the Sixers. This gives more opportunities for the players, and Harris is in a good spot again at a lower salary of $7,000 (which did not move since the last game).

VALUE: Taj Gibson was on the court for 24 minutes in game one and did not score many points but did grab nine rebounds with a few assists and a block and steal. At his $3,300 price, Gibson does not have to do much to hit value. With Noel questionable, Gibson could get some additional time, which would only increase his upside—one of the better value plays on the slate.

Also consider: Davis Bertans

CENTERS

Joel Embiid played 30 minutes and barely exceeded 40 fantasy points last game. The main issue was he only had six rebounds. I do see a much better game from him tonight.

VALUE: Daniel Gafford continues playing well with around 20 minutes a game. He's shooting 70% from the field on the year and a high-energy player when on the court. A double/double is in play for him in 20 minutes or less.

GPP play of the night: Derrick Favors is only $3,300 and has a high upside.

LINEUP CONSTRUCTION OPTIONS

Option 1

This is a balanced lineup with a few high-upside options at lower ownership—$7,367 remaining for three players.

Mike Conley

Dillon Brooks

Alec Burks

Tobias Harris

Derrick Favors

Option 2

$5,250 remaining for four players

Mike Conley

Derrick Rose

Tobias Harris

Julius Randle

