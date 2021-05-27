NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Thursday, May 27

A three-game playoff slate for Thursday, May 27, begins at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Listed below are my favorite options at each position, with a value option as well. The pricing on DraftKings is a bit soft on some players. Take advantage of this.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

POINTS GUARDS

Damian Lillard is the second-highest priced option ($9,400) on DraftKings, but he is my top option. He plays at such a high level in the playoffs and put up 59 and 68.5 fantasy points in the first two games. I will be building all my lineups around him.

VALUE: Monte Morris played well last game and was on the court for 30 minutes. He put up 29.3 fantasy points in that game. In the first game, he played 22 minutes and put up 20 fantasy points. Averaging 1 FPPM during the playoffs, I could see him only playing better as the series goes on as he is coming back from an injury.

SHOOTING GUARDS

Jrue Holiday is averaging 35 minutes and 45 fantasy points during the first two games of the playoffs against the Miami Heat. He gets it done in all categories with double-digit points in both games and rebounds and assists in one game each. Also, Holiday grabbed two steals in each game. A steady option again tonight as he has played well down the stretch.

VALUE: Duncan Robinson will be needed on the court for his three-point shot ability. The Bucks allow a ton of three-point attempts.

SMALL FORWARDS

Aaron Gordon is averaging 28 minutes and seven rebounds over the first two games of the playoffs, scoring double-digit points in both games. His price is still reasonable at $5,300 as he exceeded his value in both games with over six times the value in the first game. Add in a few more points and or rebounds, and he will put up seven to eight times value.

VALUE: Cameron Johnson is playing over 20 minutes a game at a value price of $3,700.

POWER FORWARDS

Anthony Davis is the Laker to pay up for as he showed the upside last game with a 34/10/7/3/1 stat line and putting up 67 fantasy points. He's playing around 40 minutes each night in the first two games with a price under $10,000 and the upside over 70 fantasy points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played well through the first two games.

VALUE: Carmelo Anthony

CENTERS

Just Nurkic and DeAndre Ayton are both under $7,000 and have flashed over 40 fantasy points in the first two games. Ayton has been more consistent, but Nurkic has the higher ceiling if he plays the minus (which he has not exceeded 33 yet in the playoffs).

VALUE: Marc Gasol

LINEUP CONSTRUCTION OPTIONS

Option 1

Damian Lillard

Monte Morris

Aaron Gordon

Anthony Davis

Option 2

Damian Lillard

Jrue Holiday

Aaron Gordon

Anthony Davis

