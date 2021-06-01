NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, June 1

A three-game playoff slate for Tuesday, June 1, begins at 7:30 p.m. EST.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

POINTS GUARDS

Kyrie Irving finally stepped up last game and dropped 39 points, and ended up at 64 fantasy points. The Celtics are down a few key players, and he should have another big game. Solid price coming in under $9,000

Value: Payton Pritchard will have to play if Kemba Walker sits out. It looks like Walker is listed as doubtful again. Pritchard played 24 minutes in the last game and put up 21.5 fantasy points.

SHOOTING GUARDS

Devin Booker put together a big game in the first game of the series. In the following three games, he struggled a bit from the floor. The Suns are back in Phoenix, and this is an important game for them as the series is tied at two games apiece. I see Booker as the one who steps up and brings this game home for the Suns.

Marcus Smart has been the most consistent player on the Celtics and stepped up over the past two games. This is a do-or-die contest, and Smart will come out swinging. He does well in big games.

Value: Marcus Morris has averaged around 25 minutes and 25 fantasy points through the first four games. Solid value and consistency for his price.

SMALL FORWARDS

Kevin Durant has exceeded his value in all four games for the Nets, with 52 in the first two games and 62 in the third and fourth games. His price crept up game-by-game to $10,200. If he continues this trend, Durant will exceed value once again. The Celtics are hurting as a team down multiple starting players.

Value: Aaron Gordon only played 18 minutes last game and barely posted 10 fantasy points. This was one game he fell short in this series. I expect Gordon to come back out and put together a solid game. Hopefully, his recent performance leaves people off him.

POWER FORWARDS

Jayson Tatum has put together two monster games for the Celtics, scoring 50 and 40 real points long with other peripheral stats. The Celtics will most likely be without Kemba Walker, leaving Tatum as the main scorer. He will do whatever is needed to keep the Celtics alive, and I will have him in all my lineups.

Value: Jae Crowder is putting together some solid games as of late and finally exceeded value last game. He is another player that will step up in big games, and I expect him to do well again.

CENTERS

Jusuf Nurkic has been solid through this series. He exceeded 41 fantasy points twice in the last four games. He has double-digit points and rebounds in three of the four games. A beast on the court with a good matchup again. His monster game has yet to come.

Value: Marc Gasol played very well last game, putting up 35.5 fantasy points in only 23 minutes. He could see time on the floor again after his last performance, especially if Davis is out.

LINEUP TEMPLATES

Option 1

Kyrie Irving

Monte Morris

Jae Crowder

Jayson Tatum

Option 2

Payton Pritchard

Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum

Jusuf Nurkic

