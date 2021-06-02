NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Wednesday, June 2

A four-game playoff slate for Wednesday, June 2, begins at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Joel Embiid will be out for the 76ers. This opens up usage and minutes for some other players.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

POINTS GUARDS

Russell Westbrook is back to form after a few disappointing games to start this series. Coming off back-to-back triple-doubles and 60 plus fantasy points games.

Ja Morant has put together some big games in this series with two exceeding 50 fantasy points and one game he dropped 47 points. This could be the final game for the Grizzlies, so I do see Morant putting on a show.

Value: Ish Smith

SHOOTING GUARDS

Donovan Mitchell is starting to heat back up since his return. Each game, he put up more points and fantasy points. He is taking 20+ shots and adding in some assists and other peripheral stats. Mitchell is in line for a big game at home to close out this series.

Derrick Rose got the start last game and played well. Good spot if he starts again.

Value: Reggie Jackson has become a bigger part of the Clippers rotation as of late. Playing 30 or more minutes in the last three games with double-digit points, 12+ shots in all three of those games. Solid price under $5,000

SMALL FORWARDS

Kawhi Leonard continues to play well through this series, and DraftKings finally increased his price, but he is still underpriced as he is averaging 57 fantasy points.

Value: Danny Green has exceeded 24 fantasy points in three of the four games. Now with Embiid out, he should see a slight boost.

POWER FORWARDS

Tobias Harris was already playing at a high level in this series against the Wizards. Now that Embiid is out, Harris picks up a team-high +4.6% usage and could see a few additional minutes. His price is still reasonable, coming in at $7,800. He would have hit or exceeded value at this price in three of the four games so far. Add in the increased usage and the fast pace and matchup, and Harris should exceed 50.

Value: Rui Hachimura saw a big boost in minutes last game. He should see similar minutes again now that Davis Bertans is out.

Nicolas Batum played 36 minutes last game and put up 28 fantasy points. The increased minutes and the started last game make him viable tonight at his price of only $4,300. He will not go out and drop 30 points, but he does contribute in most categories, including defensive stats.

CENTERS

Julius Randle is listed as a center as well on DraftKings. He finally showed up at the last game and dropped a 50 burger. The price has come down to $9,000, which I see as a bit underpriced for what he is capable. This could be the last game for the Knicks, but I think Randle shows up at home and takes this to another game.

Value: Dwight Howard should see the start with Embiid out. Even if he does not start, he will see a boost in minutes. Should easily exceed value at his price of $4,300. Mike Scott should also see some time at the center position.

LINEUP TEMPLATES

Option 1

Ja Morant

Reggie Jackson

Tobias Harris

Julius Randle

Dwight Howard (should be chalk) or Mike Scott (lower ownership).

Option 2

Russell Westbrook

Donovan Mitchell

Nic Batum

Tobias Harris

