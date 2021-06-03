NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Thursday, June 3

A two-game playoff slate for Thursday, June 3, begins at 8:00 p.m. EST.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

Denver Nuggets @ Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: 5

5 Game Total: 227.5

227.5 Pace: Blazers get a two-possession bump

The Nuggets lead this series 3-2, and the Trail Blazers get a chance to tie the series at home tonight. This game should stay close, and I give the Trail Blazers a slight edge to win.

Trail Blazers: The Blazers rotation has been tight through this series, with only a few players off the bench getting minutes. Damian Lillard has played very well in this series in all but one game. He has put up 53 or more fantasy points in all but one game. Last game, he dropped 92.5 fantasy points in double overtime. Lillard is a lock on this two-game slate. Robert Covington has been consistent through the last three games. He comes in at $5,100 and is in a good spot tonight for value. Jusuf Nurkic is a risky play with limited minutes due to foul trouble. The upside can come at any night with 50+ in play, and he is worth a look on a two-game slate.

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic has been very consistent in this series, scoring 34 or more real points and 56 or more fantasy points in four of the five games. Aaron Gordon put together a solid game playing 39 minutes and dropping 35.5 fantasy points. This is just shy of 1 FPPM, and he could see 30+ again—a good value at only $5,300. Monte Morris has been playing very well off the bench and worth a look at under $5,000.

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: 2

2 Game Total: 207.5

207.5 Pace: Pace Neutral

The Suns lead 3-2 and head into LA tonight to close out the series. Anthony Davis is listed as a game-time decision, and if he sits out, it will open up some value on the Lakers. This could be the end of the road for the Lakers.

Suns: Chris Paul is listed as probable and has been playing with a shoulder injury. Devin Booker has been consistent for the Suns, dropping 30 or more points in three of the five games. He has put up 31.5 or more fantasy points in all five games. Deandre Ayton put up a double-double in all but one game in the series and scored 37 or more fantasy points in all those games. A few value plays on the Suns would be Cameron Payne and Jae Crowder. Payne has been a spark off the bench over the past four games. Double-digit shot attempts and points in all of those games. Crowder has seen consistent minutes and has the potential to hit value once again tonight. He has hit value in three of the five games.

Lakers: LeBron James has been playing the minutes but has barely hit value in this series at his current price of $10,100 by only scoring 50 fantasy points once. The key is if Anthony Davis can get on the court tonight. If he plays, then I would consider him as an option. If he sits out, then Kyle Kuzma would be in play. Marc Gasol is worth a look for value and should see minutes if the game stays close. Alex Caruso is another value play to take a look at as he has played 20+ minutes in all but one game in this series.

LINEUP TEMPLATES

Option 1

Damian Lillard

Monte Morris

Jae Crowder

Robert Covington

Nikola Jokic

Option 2

Damian Lillard

Devin Booker

Aaron Gordon

Marc Gasol

