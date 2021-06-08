NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, June 8

A two-game playoff slate for Tuesday, June 8, begins at 7:30 p.m. EST.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

Atlanta Hawks @ Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable, but he did suit up the last game and played very well.

DeAndre Hunter is listed as questionable. If he does sit out, then Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari get a bump.

Spread: 5.5

Game Total: 223

Pace: Hawks get a two-possession bump

Hawks

Trae Young played well in the first game of the series, dropping 39 points and 58 fantasy points. Look for similar production from him again. John Collins is the player I have a lot of interest in tonight. He played 34 minutes last game and put up a decent performance with 33 fantasy points. This was him scoring 21 points and only grabbing four rebounds. I see a much better game from him, and the best part is that he is only $5,600 on DraftKings. DeAndre Hunter becomes a solid option if he ends up playing tonight. Kevin Huerter played 29 minutes and played well last game. Danilo Gallinari is a good risk-reward play as his ceiling is well over 40 if he sees 20 plus minutes. He can easily drop 25-30 points when he is hot.

Sixers

Joel Embiid played through an injury last game but did not show any signs of it as he posted 62.8 fantasy points. He is in a good spot at his current price. Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons are both second options on the team, coming in at $8,300 and $8,100, respectively. They have solid floors but somewhat limited upside if Embiid is on the floor. Seth Curry is a solid value option to look at as he plays 30 plus minutes a night.

Los Angeles Clippers @ Utah Jazz

Spread: 4.0

Game Total: 220.5

Pace: Clippers get a 2.0 possession bump

Clippers

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have both played well throughout the first series. Leonard scored 55 plus fantasy points in all but one game, and George was solid with 50 plus in four of the seven games. The Clippers offer some value in Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, and Nicolas Batum. They are all listed at $5,400 and below, with Batum the lowest at $4,600. Batum is the one I have the most interest in as he plays big minutes in the playoffs. Last game, he played 42 minutes and put up 33 fantasy points. Not bad for a player under $5,000.

Jazz

The big news is that Mike Conley will be out, giving Donovan Mitchell a boost. He has shown the most upside with Conly off the floor. Joe Ingles is the other player that does well with Conley out, and his price has been reduced to $4,900. Ingles will see a bump in assists, among other stats. Royce O’Neale played well through the first series and should continue through this series as well. Jordan Clarkson is worth a look as he can easily get off 20 shots, and his price is down as well. Derrick Favors is worth a look as well for value. Even with him playing 10-15 minutes, he can put up 20 fantasy points at $3,100.

LINEUP TEMPLATES

Option 1

Donovan Mitchell

Joe Ingles

Nicolas Batum

John Collins

Joel Embiid

Option 2

Trae Young

Joe Ingles

Nicolas Batum

John Collins

Derrick Favors

Want even more DFS & betting plays and alerts in real-time? The Vegas Whispers sharp information, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, is red-hot.

Sign up for and receive real-time updates for all Vegas Whispers information!

Join now and instantly become part of an exclusive PREMIUM SI PRO Betting Discord chat community!