NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Thursday, June 10

A two-game playoff slate for Thursday, June 10, begins at 7:30 p.m. EST.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

Brooklyn Nets @ Milwaukee Bucks

James Harden and Jeff Green will be out for the Nets

Donte DiVincenzo will be out for the Bucks

Spread: 3.5

Game Total: 234

Pace: Hawks get a two-possession bump

NETS

The Nets will be down James Harden, and this opens up minutes for Mike James the last two games. He played 30 and 24 minutes respectively and averaged just shy of 1 FPPM. A good value again tonight. Kevin Durant has been consistent throughout the playoffs and continues to do so in this series. He is the pay-up option for the Nets. Blake Griffin is the player I am interested in, with his minutes increasing over the past two games. Griffin should see close to 30 minutes again, and he has shown some signs of life, putting up 18 points and 14 rebounds in Game 1. I am expecting him to contribute in a big way.

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best FPPM players in the league. He has put up a double-double in all but one playoff game so far and dropped a triple-double in another. The most expensive player tonight, and he also has the highest upside. This puts him in play just about any night. Jrue Holiday’s price has come down a bit, and he is my favorite option on the Bucks. The Minutes have been solid in this series, but his production has lacked a bit. Now the Bucks are down 2-0 in the series. I am expecting this team to come out with a vengeance and play with high intensity. Holiday can put up a triple-double in this matchup. I can see a stat line similar to 20/7/12 for him tonight. Brook Lopez is also someone to consider on the Bucks for value.

Los Angeles Clippers @ Utah Jazz

The Jazz will be without Mike Conley again tonight.

The Clippers will be without Serge Ibaka

Spread: 3.5

Game Total: 222

Pace: Clippers get a two-possession pace bump

CLIPPERS

The Jazz are a good defensive team, and they limited both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to under 40 fantasy points. Leonard is my preference of the two with his higher upside. Ivica Zubac saw 20 minutes last game as the Clippers went with a bigger lineup to match up with Rudy Gobert. In those 20 minutes, Zubac put up 29 fantasy points. He is an excellent value for tonight. You can also look at Luke Kennard and Rajon Rondo for value as they both played over 20 minutes last game and played well.

JAZZ

Donovan Mitchell continues to put up big games with Conley off the floor. 61.8 and 57 over in the last two games. He should be the player to start a lineup with tonight coming in under $9,000. Joe Ingles price continues to drop, and it is a good time to take advantage of it. His price is $4,700, and he should play for over 30 minutes. His assist rate is up with Conley off the floor. Coming off a poor shooting night, he should easily crush value by hitting a few extra shots. Royce O’Neale is playing at a high level as of late( well, at least for him). Another good value play for tonight.

LINEUP TEMPLATES

Option 1

Donovan Mitchell

Jrue Holiday

Joe Ingles or Royce O’Neale

Blake Griffin

Ivica Zubac

Option 2

Mike James

Donovan Mitchell

Blake Griffin

Brook Lopez

Want even more DFS & betting plays and alerts in real-time? The Vegas Whispers sharp information, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, is red-hot.

Sign up for and receive real-time updates for all Vegas Whispers information!

Join now and instantly become part of an exclusive PREMIUM SI PRO Betting Discord chat community!