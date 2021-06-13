NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Sunday, June 13

A two-game playoff slate for Sunday, June 13, begins at 3:00 p.m. EST.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

Brooklyn Nets @ Milwaukee Bucks

James Harden will be out for the Nets

Donte DiVincenzo will be out for the Bucks

The last game between these two teams ended 86-83 in favor of the Bucks—a very low-scoring game. Now the Nets lead the series 2-1.

Spread: 2.0

Game Total: 229

NETS

The Nets barely put up 80 points in the third game of the series after exceeding 115 in the first two games. Kevin Durant, once again, put together a solid game scoring 30 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out five assists for 61 fantasy points. He has been the most consistent player on the Nets throughout the playoffs. The second option that stands out for the Nets is Blake Griffin. He played solid minutes through this series at 35, 26, and 30—a good value at only $5,100. Bruce Brown has stepped in nicely with the absence of James Harden. Brown has seen an increase in minutes over the last three games and played 38 in the last game. He put together a solid game with a 16/11/3 stat line which totaled 35.3 fantasy points.

BUCKS

The Bucks have kept a tight rotation as of late, with three starters playing over 40 minutes and the other two playing 33 and 35. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a solid game dropping 33 points and grabbing 14 rebounds (53 fantasy points). Khris Middleton came through last game taking 25 shots and putting up 35 points and 15 rebounds. The rebounds have been fairly consistent for him through the playoffs, but this was his biggest scoring game in a while. Jrue Holiday was on the floor for 46 or the 48 minutes last game. He is someone that could drop a big game just about any night. I have a lot of interest in him playing those minutes at his $7,200 price tag. Brook Lopez has been consistent through the series and is a great value at $4,400. A nice pay-down option that should not disappoint.

Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets

Spread: 3.0

Game Total: 221

The Suns have a commanding 3-0 lead on the Nuggets after beating them 116-102 in game three. It is looking like this series will end 4-0 as Jokic can not take on this team by himself. The rest of the team has lacked in this series.

SUNS

Chris Paul is playing like he wants to win a championship. He has put up 49, 50.3, and 52.5 fantasy points in this series. I see him continuing this streak, and he is the first player I will be adding to my lineups. I prefer Paul over Booker right now, especially at the lower price. The two other options for the Suns are both values: Jae Crowder ($4,600) and Mikal Bridges ($5,200). Crowder has been a bit more consistent, but they have both been solid for their prices.

NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic is the main target for the Nuggets. He put up a monster game (32/20/10) with a triple-double. I can see him going all out again, but I do not think it will be enough to beat the Suns. Will Barton saw his minutes pushed to 28 last game. He could see a few additional minutes in tonight's game with them being down 0-3. He comes in at $5,000 and is a good value for his upside. Last game, he put up 27.3 fantasy points on 6-14 shooting. Now, add in a few more minutes and him hitting a few more shots, and you get a 6-7x return.

LINEUP TEMPLATES

Option 1

Chris Paul

Jrue Holiday or Khris Middleton

Bruce Brown

Nikola Jokic

Option 2

Chris Paul

Bruce Brown

Blake Griffin

Nikola Jokic

Brook Lopez

