NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, June 22

Los Angeles Clippers @ Phoenix Suns

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers lead 1-0. There are two star players are out tonight: Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard.

Captain Options

Devin Booker gets a nice bump with Paul out. He is the top option for the Suns. He took 29 shots and dropped a triple-double—top option for Captain.

Paul George gets a nice bump with Leonard off the floor. He is playing 40+ minutes per game and taking over 20 shots.

Value Captain Options

Reggie Jackson has stepped up with Leonard out. Playing well over 30 minutes per game and has shown his upside of 50+ a few games ago.

Other Plays

DeAndre Ayton plays over 30 minutes a night and has 40-50 fantasy points.

Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris are both solid options. I prefer Batums consistency.

Jae Crowder has hit 20 or more fantasy points in six straight games. Solid value.

Terrence Mann has seen more minutes as of late. Risky play but has the highest upside for the price.

Cameron Payne has filled in nicely for Paul, putting up 32 fantasy points in 29 minutes.

Best cheap option: Rajon Rondo or DeMarcus Cousins

Sample lineups

Option 1

Devin Booker - Captain

Paul George

Terrence Mann

Cameron Payne

Option 2: Contrarian Look

Reggie Jackson - Captain

Devin Booker

Nicolas Batum

Jae Crowder

Want even more DFS & betting plays and alerts in real-time? The Vegas Whispers sharp information, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, is red-hot.

Sign up for and receive real-time updates for all Vegas Whispers information!

Join now and instantly become part of an exclusive PREMIUM SI PRO Betting Discord chat community!