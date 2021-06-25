NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Friday, June 25

A showdown slate for Friday, June 25, begins at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Atlanta Hawks @ Milwaukee Bucks

Hawks lead the series 1-0 after defeating the Bucks in Game 1, 116-113. Trae Young had a monster game dropping 48 points.

Captains

Trae Young took 31 shots in 41 minutes and put up 75.8 fantasy points. Elevating his game as he wants the Hawks to continue the run into the finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo just missed a triple-double last game coming up one assist shy. Playing very well in the playoffs and should continue that tonight.

Value Captains

Jrue Holiday has been taking over 20 shots a game and finally came up big last game. He dropped 33 points and added 11 assists for 61.5 fantasy points.

Clint Capela has been playing over 30 minutes per game but has not done much fantasy-wise. Last game, he grabbed 19 rebounds and put up a double-double for over 40 fantasy points. He should have no problem continuing this success against Brook Lopez.

Other plays

Khris Middleton

John Collins

Danilo Gallinari

Cam Reddish

Best low-priced options: Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, and PJ Tucker

Sample lineups

Option 1

Trae Young or Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jrue Holiday

Clint Capela

PJ Tucker

Option 2

Clint Capela

Trae Young

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Want even more DFS & betting plays and alerts in real-time? The Vegas Whispers sharp information, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, is red-hot.

Sign up for and receive real-time updates for all Vegas Whispers information!

Join now and instantly become part of an exclusive PREMIUM SI PRO Betting Discord chat community!