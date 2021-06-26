NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Saturday, June 26

A showdown slate for Saturday, June 26, begins at 9:00 p.m. ET.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

Pricing and fantasy points are all based on DraftKings.

Phoenix Suns @ LA Clippers

The Suns lead this series 2-1, taking the first two home games and losing the previous in LA.

Captain Options

All three of the players listed below have shown a floor around 40 fantasy points, and George and Booker have shown an upside over 70.

Paul George has been the most consistent of the three. Ge comes in as the main option for the Clippers with Kawhi Leonard still out. He is good for around 40 minutes and 50 fantasy points but will need to have a big game tonight for the Clippers to win.

Devin Booker is coming off two poor shooting games (5-16 and 5-21). Look for him to get back on track tonight and take the Suns to a victory in LA. Even with Paul back, Booker has the potential for a big game.

Chris Paul came back last game after missing some time due to COVID protocol. He put up 43 fantasy points while only shooting 26%.

George should pick up the most ownership at Captain, followed by Booker and Paul. Booker is my favorite of the three.

Value Captains

Ivica Zubac has played 33 and 34 minutes over the past two games. He started the last two games as well to help control DeAndre Ayton. With back-to-back double-doubles and an upside close to 50 fantasy points, Zubac makes a contrarian Captain option that will save some salary. He also allows you to get in two higher-priced players (George and Booker or Paul).

Other Plays

DeAndre Ayton

Mikal Bridges

Reggie Jackson

Jae Crowder

Best value options

Patrick Beverley has seen more time over the last two games. A nice value with 20 plus fantasy points potential tonight. He should continue to play due to his defensive ability.

Terrence Mann

Sample Lineups

Option 1

Captain: Paul George or Devin Booker (can use other or Chris Paul in this lineup as non-Captain)

Ivica Zubac

Patrick Beverly

Option 2

Captain: Ivica Zubac

Paul George

Devin Booker

Chris Paul

Leaves $5950 per player

