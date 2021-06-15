Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, June 15

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, June 15

SI Fantasy NBA DFS analyst Stephen Marsella offers his top NBA daily fantasy plays
Author:
Publish date:
SI Fantasy NBA DFS analyst Stephen Marsella offers his top NBA daily fantasy plays

A Showdown slate for Tuesday, June 15 begins at 8:30 p.m. EST.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

Pricing and fantasy points are all based on DraftKings.

Milwaukee Bucks @ Brooklyn Nets

  • Jame Harden is listed as doubtful and Kyrie Irving is out
  • Donte DiVincenzo will be out for the Bucks

The series is tied at 2-2

Spread: Bucks -2.5

Game Total: 221

Captain Options

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant are both good pay-up options. These two have been solid through the series. They are also the highest-priced players. With Kyrie Irving out and potentially James Harden out as well, Durant would be my favorite of the two.

Two pay-down options would be Bruce Brown and Jrue Holiday. Brown will pick up the minutes and usage with Irving off the floor. He has already been playing well through the series. Holiday has been in a shooting slump over the past two games, but I expect him to come out of that very soon.

Other Options

Bucks - Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and for value P.J. Tucker

Nets - Joe Harris and for value, Mike James and Jeff Green. Harris should pick up more shots with Irving and Harden off the floor. He has the potential for a big game. Mike James will get some additional minutes tonight.

Want even more DFS & betting plays and alerts in real-time? The Vegas Whispers sharp information, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, is red-hot.

Sign up for and receive real-time updates for all Vegas Whispers information!

Join now and instantly become part of an exclusive PREMIUM SI PRO Betting Discord chat community!

SI-BUTTON-JOIN-THE-CLUB (1)

USATSI_16238244
Basketball +

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, June 15

USATSI_16237799
Baseball+

MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Tuesday, June 15

tatisjr
Baseball+

MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Monday, June 14

Phoenix Suns Chris Paul
Basketball +

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Sunday, June 13

Ryan Blaney
NASCAR+

NASCAR DFS: 2021 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway DraftKings & FanDuel Lineup Plays

UFC MMA Israel Adesanya
MMA+

UFC 263: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2 - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

NASCAR Kyle Larson
NASCAR+

Fantasy NASCAR: 2021 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway Driver Rankings

Brooklyn Nets Blake Griffin
Basketball +

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Thursday, June 10