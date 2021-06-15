NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, June 15

A Showdown slate for Tuesday, June 15 begins at 8:30 p.m. EST.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

Pricing and fantasy points are all based on DraftKings.

Milwaukee Bucks @ Brooklyn Nets

Jame Harden is listed as doubtful and Kyrie Irving is out

Donte DiVincenzo will be out for the Bucks

The series is tied at 2-2

Spread: Bucks -2.5

Game Total: 221

Captain Options

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant are both good pay-up options. These two have been solid through the series. They are also the highest-priced players. With Kyrie Irving out and potentially James Harden out as well, Durant would be my favorite of the two.

Two pay-down options would be Bruce Brown and Jrue Holiday. Brown will pick up the minutes and usage with Irving off the floor. He has already been playing well through the series. Holiday has been in a shooting slump over the past two games, but I expect him to come out of that very soon.

Other Options

Bucks - Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and for value P.J. Tucker

Nets - Joe Harris and for value, Mike James and Jeff Green. Harris should pick up more shots with Irving and Harden off the floor. He has the potential for a big game. Mike James will get some additional minutes tonight.

