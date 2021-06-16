Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Wednesday, June 16

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Wednesday, June 16

SI Fantasy NBA DFS analyst Stephen Marsella offers his top NBA daily fantasy plays.
Author:
Publish date:

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

SI Fantasy NBA DFS analyst Stephen Marsella offers his top NBA daily fantasy plays.

A Two-game slate for Wednesday, June 16, begins at 7:30 p.m. EST.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

Pricing and fantasy points are all based on DraftKings. 

Atlanta Hawks @ Philadelphia 76ers

Series: Tied 2-2

Spread: Sixers -7 (-110)

Game Total: 224

Hawks Breakdown

Trae Young has been playing well through this series putting up between 44 and 61 fantasy points. Last game, he had 18 assists to go along with 25 points. He will be the number one option from the Hawks again. 

If you are looking for consistency then Bogdan Bogdanovic is the play. Putting up 27-37 fantasy points through this series and what I like best is that he took 24 shots last game. 

Clint Capela’s price is coming down, but his production has been going up. Back-to-back 12-plus rebound games. Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari are both good value plays. Huerter plays more minutes, but Gallo has shown more upside.

Sixers Breakdown

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable, but I expect him to play. He put up 58 or more fantasy points in the first three games and 49 in his last game. The 49 came with him shooting 4-20 from the field. He comes in with the safest floor. Seth Curry has been sold through the series averaging around 28 fantasy points. A good value at his $5,000 price. Furkan Kormaz and Matisse Thybulle are good value options with Danny Green out.

Los Angeles Clippers @ Utah Jazz

The big news is that Kawhi Leonard will be out. Also, Mike Conley is out for the Jazz.

Series: Tied at 2-2

Spread: Jazz -8

Game Total: 220.5

Clippers Breakdown

Paul George will be a popular option and for good reason. He has been solid through the playoffs and now he gets a big boost with Leonard off the floor. Expect Marcus Morris, Nicholas Batum, and Reggie Jackson to help fill in as well. Morris put up a big game last time out but has been inconsistent. Jackson has been inconsistent as well but has shown 30 plus fantasy points upside. Batum is the one I have the most interest in. He has been the most consistent of the bunch and he should pick up some more usage tonight. Patrick Beverley is the player I think plays more tonight as well. He is only $3,000 and is the best salary-saving option on this slate. Lock him in tonight.

Jazz Breakdown

Donovan Mitchell continues to play close to 40 minutes a night and drop 50 plus fantasy points. His price is still only $9,000. One less good defender and Mitchell could see a big game. Joe Ingles and Royce O’Neale are the only other options I am considering on the Jazz. Ingles continues to see that boost with Conley off the floor and O’Neale has been paying off his price more often than not.

Sample lineups

Option One:

  • Donovan Mitchell
  • Paul George
  • Furkan Kormaz
  • Nicolas Batum
  • Joel Embiid

Option Two: Contrarian look

  • Pat Beverly
  • Donovan Mitchell
  • Nicolas Batum
  • Clint Capela
  • Paul George or Trae Young as other guard

Want even more DFS & betting plays and alerts in real-time? The Vegas Whispers sharp information, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, is red-hot.

Sign up for and receive real-time updates for all Vegas Whispers information!

Join now and instantly become part of an exclusive PREMIUM SI PRO Betting Discord chat community!

SI-BUTTON-JOIN-THE-CLUB (1)

USATSI_16256073
Basketball +

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Wednesday, June 16

pete alonso
Baseball+

MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Wednesday, June 16

USATSI_16238244
Basketball +

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, June 15

USATSI_16237799
Baseball+

MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Tuesday, June 15

tatisjr
Baseball+

MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Monday, June 14

Phoenix Suns Chris Paul
Basketball +

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Sunday, June 13

Ryan Blaney
NASCAR+

NASCAR DFS: 2021 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway DraftKings & FanDuel Lineup Plays

UFC MMA Israel Adesanya
MMA+

UFC 263: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2 - MMA Betting & DFS Preview