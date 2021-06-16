NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Wednesday, June 16

A Two-game slate for Wednesday, June 16, begins at 7:30 p.m. EST.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

Pricing and fantasy points are all based on DraftKings.

Atlanta Hawks @ Philadelphia 76ers

Series: Tied 2-2

Spread: Sixers -7 (-110)

Game Total: 224

Hawks Breakdown

Trae Young has been playing well through this series putting up between 44 and 61 fantasy points. Last game, he had 18 assists to go along with 25 points. He will be the number one option from the Hawks again.

If you are looking for consistency then Bogdan Bogdanovic is the play. Putting up 27-37 fantasy points through this series and what I like best is that he took 24 shots last game.

Clint Capela’s price is coming down, but his production has been going up. Back-to-back 12-plus rebound games. Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari are both good value plays. Huerter plays more minutes, but Gallo has shown more upside.

Sixers Breakdown

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable, but I expect him to play. He put up 58 or more fantasy points in the first three games and 49 in his last game. The 49 came with him shooting 4-20 from the field. He comes in with the safest floor. Seth Curry has been sold through the series averaging around 28 fantasy points. A good value at his $5,000 price. Furkan Kormaz and Matisse Thybulle are good value options with Danny Green out.

Los Angeles Clippers @ Utah Jazz

The big news is that Kawhi Leonard will be out. Also, Mike Conley is out for the Jazz.

Series: Tied at 2-2

Spread: Jazz -8

Game Total: 220.5

Clippers Breakdown

Paul George will be a popular option and for good reason. He has been solid through the playoffs and now he gets a big boost with Leonard off the floor. Expect Marcus Morris, Nicholas Batum, and Reggie Jackson to help fill in as well. Morris put up a big game last time out but has been inconsistent. Jackson has been inconsistent as well but has shown 30 plus fantasy points upside. Batum is the one I have the most interest in. He has been the most consistent of the bunch and he should pick up some more usage tonight. Patrick Beverley is the player I think plays more tonight as well. He is only $3,000 and is the best salary-saving option on this slate. Lock him in tonight.

Jazz Breakdown

Donovan Mitchell continues to play close to 40 minutes a night and drop 50 plus fantasy points. His price is still only $9,000. One less good defender and Mitchell could see a big game. Joe Ingles and Royce O’Neale are the only other options I am considering on the Jazz. Ingles continues to see that boost with Conley off the floor and O’Neale has been paying off his price more often than not.

Sample lineups

Option One:

Donovan Mitchell

Paul George

Furkan Kormaz

Nicolas Batum

Joel Embiid

Option Two: Contrarian look

Pat Beverly

Donovan Mitchell

Nicolas Batum

Clint Capela

Paul George or Trae Young as other guard

