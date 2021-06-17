NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Thursday, June 17

A Showdown slate for Thursday, June 17, begins at 8:30 p.m. EST.

(Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game)

Pricing and fantasy points are all based on DraftKings.

Brooklyn Nets @ Milwaukee Bucks

Series: Nets lead 3-2

Spread: Bucks -5.5

Total: 220

The Nets took Game 5 down one of their stats in Kryie Irving. Kevin Durant had a MONSTER GAME putting up 49 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists for 100 DK points.

James Harden came back last game, but only put up 22 fantasy points on 46 minutes.

Captain Options:

Kevin Durant is the number one option and he will be the popular option as well. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the second choice. James Harden has the upside to compete with these two and should see less ownership. He had an off game, but can easily drop 60-plus.

Value Captain Options:

Jrue Holiday

Other plays:

Blake Griffin has been good through this series with a consistent floor. Joe Harris and Jeff Green are other options on the Nets. They both should play for 30 minutes or more.

Brook Lopez has put up 20 or more fantasy points in seven straight games and remains a good option for consistency. Pat Connaughton is a good value option that has seen more minutes as of late. Connaughton has seen back-to-back games with 20 or more minutes and fantasy points.

Sample lineups:

Option 1:

Kevin Durant - Captain

James Harden

Brook Lopez

Jrue Holiday

Option 2: Contrarian

James Harden - Captain

Kevin Durant or Giannis

Pat Connaughton

Blake Griffin

