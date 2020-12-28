NBA DFS Top Plays for Monday, December 28

Happy Monday! A nice five game slate starting at 7:30 p.m. EST. My favorite slates are five to eight games. These slates give you the opportunity to still get contrarian with some players. This slate also brings a good amount of stars to choose from along with some value.

My Droppin Dimes article will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up along with a few other options and a few value plays. These are why favorite options. You won’t always see the highest priced players or the most obvious plays. The played a listed will be the ones I see as the best bang for their buck.

NOTES:

Highest game totals: Grizzlies/Nets & Blazers/Lakers

Fastest paced games: Grizzlies/Nets & Hawks/Pistons

Houston Rockets will be without John Wall, DeMarcus Cousin and Eric Gordon again. This opens up more minutes and usage again putting James Harden and Christian Wood in elite spots.

Detroit Pistons will be without Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin. My favorite team for value today. This opens up a lot of usage. Jerami Grant, Delon Wright and Mason Plumlee are all excellent plays.

Kevin Durant has been ruled out. This opens up more minutes and usage. Caris LeVert will take on a bigger role and Taurean Prince and Jeff Green should see some additional playing time. Also, Spencer Dinwiddie is done for the year, so the Nets will be down two players tonight.

Prices listed are for DraftKings, but plays can used for all sites.

POINT GUARDS

Ja Morant – Memphis Grizzlies ($8,300)

Morant will help you save some salary off the more popular and higher priced Trae Young. They are both playing at an extremely high level to start out this season. Morant is starting off the season averaging 36.5 point, 4 rebound, 8 assists a steal and a block(almost identical stats to Young). This should be a fast paced game against the Nets and Morant should have no problem taking it to Kyrie Irving tonight.

Also consider: Trae Young (starting out the year with 37% usage rate, 36.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 8 assists) & Jamal Murray.

VALUE: Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Johnson

SHOOTING GUARDS

Delon Wright – Detroit Pistons ($4,600)

I am a big fan of Delon Wright. Last year with the Grizzles, he only played 20 minutes a game and averaged 7/4/3. Now with the Pistons as a starter, Wright can show what he is actually capable of when playing 30 plus minutes a night. He contributes on both ends of the court and is one of the better rebounding guards. Also, a good passer and gets a steal or two each game with a block every once in a while. He has the capability of putting up a triple double in the right situations and tonight could be one of those nights. The Pistons are down two starters, so Wright should play extra minutes and they get an excellent matchup and pace up spot.

James Harden- highest priced player, but always a good option when other high usage players are off the court. At $11,200 on Draftkings he needs 56 fantasy points to pay off five times value.

Also consider: Dylon Brooks, Bogdon Bogdanovic

VALUE: Joe Harris, Grayson Allen (starting and playing 28 minutes and only 3.8K)

SMALL FORWARDS

Kyle Anderson - Memphis Grizzlies ($5,100)

Yes, this is the Kyle Anderson who may have busted your lineup a few times in the past. This year Anderson is starting and playing around 30 minutes a game so far and playing well. In the two starts, he has hit double digit rebounds with 10 and 14 and put up 22 points last game. The Grizzles get a solid matchup against a faced paced Nets team that will be without Kevin Durant tonight. The fast paced game along with the good defensive matchup make Anderson a solid play at his price.

Also consider: Josh Jackson (high upside player that should see additional minutes tonight for the Pistons. Only $4200 on Draftkings in a pace up spot where he should have no problem getting his shot off. We all know Jackson likes to shoot. He is also a good rebounder as well). Caris LeVert(Kyrie Irving is out. LeVert becomes an elite play).

VALUE: Derrick Jones Jr. (Playing around 30 minutes a game. Be Melo tonight, so could see a few more), Jeff Green

POWER FORWARDS

Jerami Grant – Detroit Pistons ($5,900)

Grant was a big part of the Denver Nuggets success last year contributing on both ends of the floor. A good defender that helped with scoring and rebounding. This year he gets a starting job for the Detroit Pistons and playing over 30 minutes a game (43 minutes last game with 52.5 fantasy points). The Pistons will be without Griffin and Rose, which opens up a lot of usage. He should have no problem grabbing 10 plus rebounds and exceed value tonight.

Also consider: Christian Wood, Al Horford

VALUE: Taurean Prince, Jea’Sean Tate

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic- Denver Nuggets ($9,800)

Jokic has come out this season with a bang. He is averaging a triple double 26.5/12/12 and playing 40 minutes a game. The Nuggets lost Mason Plumlee, a center they were comfortable using to back up Jokic. Now we see Jokic playing more minutes, which is good news. A very good matchup defensively and pace up spot tonight against the Rockets puts Jokic in a good spot. I see no reason why Jokic does not drop another trip/dub.

Also consider: Mason Plumlee, Jusif Nurkic

VALUE: Brandon Clarke

Keep an eye on Discord for any news and updates.