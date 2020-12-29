NBA DFS Top Plays for Tuesday, December 29

Tonight, we are looking at a 10 game slate starting at 7 p.m. EST.

Droppin Dimes article will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up along with a few other options and a few value plays. These are why favorite options. You won’t always see the highest priced players or the most obvious plays. The played a listed will be the ones I see as the best bang for their buck. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around. Switching one or two out for other players listed or a player you like is also an option.

Injury Notes

Butler: Doubtful

Towns: Out

Love: Out

Kawhi Leonard is Questionable: if he sits out then Paul George is an elite play. Also, Nicolas Batum is a very good play.

POINT GUARDS

Russell Westbrook – Washington Wizards ($9,700)

Westbrook had changed teams, but still dropping triple/doubles nightly. He is still taking over 20 shots per night and only shooting 36% from the floor. Over the two games, Westbrook is averaging 58.3 Draftkings points. Tonight, he gets a good matchup against the Bulls, so hitting a few more shots is possible. This will give him some additional upside as he should continue to fill the stat sheet tonight.

Also consider: Goran Dragic, Chris Paul

VALUE: Elfrid Payton (if Alec Burks sits out, Payton is a much better play), TJ McConnell

SHOOTING GUARDS

Luguentz Dort - Oklahoma City Thunder ($4,600)

Dort was known for his defensive skills last year, but has started this season out on fire. Shooting 14-23 and averaging 20.5 points in the first two games of the year. He is also playing over 30 minutes a game and contributes some on the rebounding end with an additional steals or two and some blocks. The Thunder play the Magic tonight and they have been a solid defensive team. This year they are the middle of the road against the shooting guard and allowed the fourth most fantasy to opposing small forwards. These are two positions you will see Dort playing. He is in line for another good night and helps save some salary.

Also consider: Delon Wright(playing well and should still get run tonight), Anthony Edwards

VALUE: Seth Curry, Avery Bradley

SMALL FORWARDS

Kelly Oubre Jr. - Golden State Warriors ($5,700)

Oubre had a career year during the 2019/2020 season posting 18.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 58 games. He flashed 50 fantasy point upside multiple times last year with his scoring and rebounding ability. This year, he is starting out shooting 17.5% from the floor, but his rebounding and defensive skills are still present. It is only a matter a time for his shot to fall and no better time than tonight against the Pistons. Projecting him for 20 points with 10 plus rebounds and a few other peripheral stats. I do not see him picking up much ownership due to his current form and on a 10 game slate.

Also consider: Otto Porter (if Lauri Markkanen sits out). Michael Porter Jr.

VALUE: Harrison Barnes, Josh Jackson, Andre Iguodala

POWER FORWARDS

Blake Griffin – Detroit Pistons ($6,900)

Griffin got last night off for rest purposes. He will have fresh legs tonight to play against the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing power forwards this year, so Griffin is in line for a monster game. The $6,900 price tag on Draftkings is way too cheap for this matchup. I expect him to go off tonight.

Also consider: Julius Randle, Naz Reid

VALUE: Marvin Bagley, Jae Crowder

CENTER

Andre Drummond- Cleveland Cavaliers ($8,700)

Beast mode! Drummond has been crushing so far this year. Over the past two games, he has 23/16 and 24-14 with 7 steals and 5 blocks. The usage rate is at 31.5% this year. Tonight, he gets a go at the Knicks and the Cavs are with out Kevin Love. The Knicks have allowed the second most fantasy points to opposing centers so far this year. This puts Drummond in line for another big game.

Also consider: Bam Adebayo. Thomas Bryant

VALUE: Robert Williams, Kevon Looney

GPP dart

Jake Layman – Minnesota Timberwolves ($3,300)

With KAT out, Layman could see some additional minutes. He is playing well with his time on the floor. Has 6-7x upside with almost no ownership.

Final Thoughts

Using the five players listed gives $4,800 per player for the rest of the lineup. Any of these players can be substituted out with others in the article.