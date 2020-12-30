NBA DFS Top Plays for Wednesday, December 30 - Luka Doncic Will Overcome Slow Start

The Droppin Dimes article will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up along with a few other options and a few value plays. These are why favorite options. You won’t always see the highest priced players or the most obvious plays. The played a listed will be the ones I see as the best bang for their buck. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around. Switching one or two out for other players listed or a player you like is also an option.

NOTES:

Josh Richardson is questionable: Trey Burke should benefit if he sits.

Danilo Gallinari is questionable: De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish should benefit if he sits.

Kawhi Leonard is questionable: Paul George and Nicolas Batum are good plays if he sits again

Jayson Tatum is questionable & Tristan Thompson is out- Jalen Brown becomes an excellent play of Tatum sits out. He is playing well and in play either way. Thompson out helps Daniel Theis and Robert Williams. Theis is the better play, but Williams should have less ownership.

LeBron James is questionable: Dennis Schroeder and Montrezl Harrell get a bump if he sits. Also, Anthony Davis picks up some usage as well.

Highest game totals: Lakers/Spurs and Nets/Hawks

Fastest paced games: Lakers/Spurs and Nets/Hawks

Pricing is for DraftKings, but plays can be used for all sites.

POINT GUARDS

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks ($10,700)

Doncic is off to a slow start to the season, for his standards averaging 47.1 Draftkings points (55.4 last year). The first three games were actually good defensive matchups. He is the prime scorer with Porzingis out and the Mavericks could possibly be without Josh Richardson tonight as well. Tonight, he gets a shot at the Charlotte Hornets and I don’t see anyone on the team slowing him down. I expect him to come out tonight and drop 30 plus points and get back to his triple/double form.

Also consider: Dejounte Murray (triple-double threat), Goran Dragic (bounce-back game).

**Tyus Jones is a viable play and should be highly-owned. He is viable, but gets a tough matchup against Marcus Smart. I think he does well enough to pay off his salary, but I am playing the guy listed below, especially for a GPP (Payton Pritchard).

VALUE: Payton Pritchard- favorite low ownership play (minutes in the rise. Love the matchup), Desmond Bane

SHOOTING GUARDS

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks ($4,800)

The price on Draftkings for Bogdanovic is still too low in my opinion. He is a versatile player that contributes with all stats and usually plays around 30 minutes a night. Already fitting in on his new team averaging 29 fantasy points a night and this is just the start. His big games are coming soon and no better time than against the fast paced Nets.

Also consider: Jason Brown (Close to lock if Tatum sits out), Khris Middleton

VALUE: Lonnie Walker, Grayson Allen

SMALL FORWARDS

Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets ($7,200)

Remember a few years ago when Gordon Hayward had an All-Star season? Well, “He’s back!”. Over the first three games, Hayward is averaging 22.7 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists (42.1 fantasy points). This was with one off shooting game where he only scored 12 points. Tonight, he gets an elite matchup against the Dallas Mavericks who have allowed the third most fantasy points to opposing small forwards. His high so far this year is 49 Draftkings fantasy points and I see him exceeding that tonight.

Also consider: Kyle Anderson, Keldon Johnson

VALUE: Nicolas Batum, James Johnson

POWER FORWARDS

DeMar Derozan – San Antonio Spurs ($6,900)

DeRozan started off the season at $7,300 on Draftkings and dropped over 50 fantasy points the first game. They raised his price to $8,000 and he put up 49.75 fantasy points. Last game, he only scored 8 points on a poor shooting night, but still dished out 10 assists. Today, he has a price of only $6,900, which is way too low for him. He is still taking shot, still rebounding and his assist rate is up. Easy button on DeRozan for tonight.

Also consider: Kevin Durant (getting it done on the scoring end, rebounds will come), Bam Adebayo

VALUE: Robert Covington, Maxi Kleber

CENTERS

PJ Washington – Charlotte Hornets ($5,400)

When Cody Zeller went down everyone went right to Bismack Biyombo. He has definitely done well, but PJ Washington was the bigger beneficiary. In the two games with out Zeller, Washington has a 27% usage rate along with 40 Draftkings points (16 points and 10 rebounds). The best part is his price only went up $400 and stayed at $5,400 after dropping 40 fantasy points. Excellent value against a Nets team that struggles against big men.

Also consider: Jonas Valanciunas

VALUE: Daniel Theis/Robert Williams (Tristan Thompson is out/ Theis higher upside). Enes Kanter.

Final Thoughts

Using the five players listed gives $5000 per player for the rest of the lineup. Any of these players can be substituted out with others in the article.