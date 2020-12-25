NBA "Droppin Dimes" - DFS Top Plays for Friday, December 25th

Christmas Day brings a solid five game slate starting at 12PM EST. The star-studded day includes LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Steph Curry just to name a few. Prices are coming up on players and this makes it a bit more difficult to fit more than two or three stars in a lineup. Giannis has been an elite option and is viable today. The Warriors may not be able to keep up and this could limit his minutes a bit.

Fastest pace games: Bucks/Warriors, Celtics/Nets

Highest point totals: Bucks/Warriors, Celtics/Nets

Prices are for DraftKings.

POINT GUARDS

Kyrie Irving - Brooklyn Nets ($8,900)

Irving looked good during the first game for the Nets posting 26 points, 4 assist and 4 rebounds over 25 minutes (1.58 FPPM). This is a good sign that he is healthy and we could see some big games from him with his normal minutes load. He gets a go at one of his former teams today in the Celtics. I expect Irving to step up in this game as it will be more competitive. He should see 30-plus minutes and has a good chance to drop a 50-burger as the Celtics will struggle to defend him.

Also Consider: Luka Doncic, Steph Curry - Bucks give up a ton of threes.

Value: Jeff Teague

SHOOTING GUARDS

Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics ($7,000)

Brown was one of my favorite plays on Wednesday and will continue to be until he is priced correctly. Especially with Kemba Walker off the court, where he sees a nice bump in usage. He dropped 33 points and 53 fantasy points over 38 minutes against a tough Milwaukee Bucks team (29% usage rate).

Today, he gets a Nets team that he should have his way with. The Nets run at a fast pace and lack a bit defensively, so Brown should in line for a similar stat line.

Also consider: Josh Richardson, Eric Bledsoe

Value: J.J. Redick, Trey Burke

SMALL FORWARDS

Nick Batum - LA Clippers ($4,500)

Batum gives some salary relief and should start again with Morris still out. He played 28 minutes and put up close to 24 DraftKings points. This included him only scoring three points, but he contributed six rebounds, six assists and two steals. These are the stats you expect from Batum with a bit more scoring.

I expect him to get a bit more comfortable in this offense and contribute a bit more tonight making him a good play at under $5K on DraftKings.

Also consider: Kelly Oubre, Tyler Herro

Value: Pat Connaughton, Josh Hart

POWER FORWARDS

Paul Millsap - Denver Nuggets ($4,900)

The Nuggets lost Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee in the offseason, so they are a bit short with big men. Millsap played 36 minutes in the first game of the season (31 in regulation). This is a good sign as Millsap rarely exceeded 30 minutes last year. When he is on the court Millsap delivers and if he continues to get over 30 minutes a game he is an excellent source of value at this price.

Also consider: Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson

Value: Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith

CENTERS

Bam Adebayo - Miami Heat ($7,800)

The versatile big man played 35 minutes in the season opener and put up 25 points and 11 rebounds (30% usage rate). This was a 45-fantasy point performance against a tough Orlando Magic team. Today, he gets a big bump in pace and a much easier matchup against the Pelicans.

Also consider: Montrezl Harrell

Value: Tristan Thompson

